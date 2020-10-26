Digital Pull System from C5MI (a division of YASH Technologies) is now an SAP Partner Qualified Solution

Manufacturing and supply chain centric organizations can now drive substantial cost savings and enable business efficiencies throughout the material flow process

YASH Technologies, a leading global consulting, technology, and outsourcing company and it's subsidiary, C5MI, have announced that the YASH-C5MI Digital Pull System (DPS) "The Complete Lean Flow Solution," a tiered Fiori-based product that streamlines multiple facets of the manufacturing material flow process is now an SAP Qualified Partner Packaged Solution. The DPS solution design is foundationally centered around improving and simplifying the overall material replenishment user experience. It enables the execution of hot part requests from the shop floor and has a built-in root cause corrective action functionality for material flow issues. The DPS system creates the foundation for a Common Operational Picture (COP) by providing real-time material flow operational insights to all relevant stakeholders in the organization levels through Fiori enabled devices.

"The SAP S/4 HANA ERP system is the future, and companies leverage the power of the Fiori user-interface to transform user experience and improve business outcomes. The Fiori-based Digital Pull System (DPS) creates an intuitive solution to codify lean material flow and drive the point-of-use logistics to a new level of performance," said Marty Groover, Partner, C5MI. He further added, "The SAP Qualified Partner Packaged Solution provides a reliable application that creates a common operational picture for logistics as part of the C5MI Live Factory® system for digital manufacturing. Clients need access to live data at their fingertips via solutions that drive situational awareness and improved business outcomes; this solution provides both and is ready to "change the future."

With an extensive portfolio of manufacturing consulting, infrastructure, cloud, and digital solutions and services, C5MI and YASH are the global "partners of choice" of many Fortune 500 organizations. YASH and C5MI, one of the largest global SAP service providers, have an exceptional track record of deploying manufacturing and supply chain solutions that enable enterprises to differentiate themselves competitively and drive tangible business outcomes.

"We are extremely humbled that our Digital Pull System has become another SAP-certified solution for YASH and C5MI. It is a testament to the strength of our unwavering partnership with SAP to continue delivering world-class products and services to our clients. Powered by S/4 HANA and Fiori capabilities, DPS demonstrates the ability for organizations to shift away from integrated non-SAP applications and centralize the functionality to maximize their ROI with S/4 HANA." said Derek Dyer, SAP Leader, Yash Technologies & Managing Partner, C5MI.

The DPS solution offers several add-on packages. To learn more about the lean material flow solution portfolio from C5MI (a division of YASH Technologies), visit www.c5mi.com, or contact info@c5mi.com.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive end-to-end Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and I.T. technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH's customer-centric engagement framework integrates strong domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the U.S, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is an SEI CMMI (Level 5) and an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com

About C5MI

C5MI is a services firm comprised of trusted business practitioners with in-depth knowledge and first-hand experience managing world-class business processes and implementing cutting edge technology solutions for manufacturers and supply chains globally. We are the only firm that offers companies looking to improve their business processes the full package: process excellence advisory and full-scale technological implementation from a trusted journey partner. We save them money first by making their processes more efficient and effective. We help them improve their business operations through investments in technology, further increasing efficiencies, always working alongside them throughout their journey. We see ourselves as allies, not as consultants. That is why we excel at providing customers long-term value and continuous improvement to create better, healthier, and more efficient companies. For more information, please visit www.c5mi.com

