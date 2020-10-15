Digital Signage Market | High Growth of Retail Space to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global digital signage market size is poised to grow by USD 10.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005593/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Signage Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The high growth of retail space across the globe has been identified as the crucial factor fueling the digital signage market growth. The increasing urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and the rise in demand for quality products are driving the retail industry growth in both emerging and advanced economies. With the expansion of the digital space, the adoption of digital signage will increase in the retail space. The digital signage solutions can be deployed as an integral part of the customer relationship management process as they enable effective information dissemination, create engaging customer experiences, and attract more customers. Consequently, the high growth of retail space will drive the digital signage market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major digital signage market growth came from the hardware segment. The high share of the hardware segment is owing to the increasing demand for larger panels and ultra-narrow bezel video walls with high resolution and low power consumption. The increasing number of companies offering comprehensive digital signage equipment management and growing software offerings using big data analytics and AI are driving the growth of the digital signage market share by the hardware segment.

Europe accounted for the largest digital signage market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing spending on digital advertising and the rise in deployment to enhance consumer engagement and branding initiatives will significantly influence digital signage market growth in this region.

The global digital signage market is fragmented. AU Optronics Corp., Daktronics Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., HP Inc., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this digital signage market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the digital signage market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

High Growth of DOOH Signage will be a Key Market Trend

DOOH signage is an upcoming component in digital advertising, which is growing at an increasing pace and is one of the key digital signage market trends. DOOH signage is registering strong growth owing to the increasing number of public information displays (PIDs) being adapted for it. Companies such as SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS have developed high-performance outdoor displays for DOOH signage. Amscreen uses SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' LTI750HF01 displays for its DOOH advertising, as these panel displays had operating specifications such as 178-degree wide view angle and supported multiple content formats.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Digital Signage Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital signage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital signage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital signage market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital signage market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

QSR and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AU Optronics Corp.

Daktronics Inc.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

HP Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

NEC Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sony Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005593/en/