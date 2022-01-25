Digital Trade Deals High on BSA's 2022 Agenda

POLITICO Morning Trade, January 25, 2022

By Steven Overly

The US software industry's 2022 policy agenda released this morning has a strong international element, reflected most prominently in sections calling for new digital trade agreements, immigration reform and stronger cybersecurity practices, Craig Albright, vice president for legislative strategy at BSA | The Software Alliance, told Morning Trade.

BSA will keep pressure on the Biden administration this year to begin talks in the Asia-Pacific on a digital trade agreement because "there is a growing recognition that international data transfers are a real competitiveness issue for every industry," Albright said, pointing to the diverse coalition of companies that have joined the BSA-led Global Data Alliance. "This isn't a tech issue. This is manufacturing. This is retail. This is agriculture."

