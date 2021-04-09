Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Digital pound would boost post-Brexit City of London, think-tank says

04/09/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A digital pound must be at the heart of Britain's efforts to strengthen the City of London's global attraction as a financial centre after Brexit, think-tank CityUnited Project said on Friday.

The finance ministry is due to set out proposals for making Britain's capital market more attractive after Amsterdam toppled London to become Europe's top share trading centre after the City was cut off from the European Union on Dec. 31.

CityUnited Chairman Daniel Hodson said there is now a "swelling majority" in the City that believes it was better to focus on making the financial sector more competitive rather than delaying change in the hope of getting EU access.

"A central bank digital currency (CBDC) should be a fundamental foundation for a competitive City after Brexit, otherwise China will steal a long march on us," Hodson told Reuters.

China is planning to put its digital yuan to use at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

"The Bank of England is talking about a CBDC but it ought to be a greater priority as this form of technology is the future, and would bring other benefits like real-time regulation to cut costs," Hodson said.

The BoE has given no timeline for any decision.

CityUnited, founded by eurosceptic politicians and City veteran Hodson, a former chief executive of London's futures exchange, now part of ICE, has made 24 recommendations for reforming financial services.

They have just been submitted to a UK government taskforce set up by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and reporting back this month on using "freedoms" from Brexit to cut red tape to lift growth.

A digital pound would allow fractions of a currency to be spent and traced without costly overheads to help collect and distribute taxes in real time, and spawn more efficient, real-time supervision of markets, CityUnited said.

Regulators should also be required to maintain the attractiveness and openness of UK markets, and foster the development of "parallel markets" for trading euro-denominated products outside the bloc for international investors, it added.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.44% 0.55487 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.08% 0.579146 Delayed Quote.0.27%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.06% 0.86727 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.19% 0.009751 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.5578 Delayed Quote.0.92%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.16% 0.729262 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24aMARIA MARTINEZ : German Exports Rose in February Despite Pandemic
DJ
02:17aChina's auto sales surge 75% in March, 12th straight monthly gain
RE
02:17aChina auto industry body caam says expects chip shortage to have bigger negative impact on china auto production in q2 than q1
RE
02:14aEXCLUSIVE : China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data security conditions: sources
RE
02:13aChina jan-march new energy vehicle sales +279.6% y/y- industry association
RE
02:12aChina's March new yuan loans seen rebounding, but tightening fears grow
RE
02:12aChina march new energy vehicle sales +238.9% y/y - industry association
RE
02:12aChina jan-march vehicle sales +75.6% y/y vs -42.4% a year earlier- industry association
RE
02:11aChina march vehicle sales +74.9% y/y vs +365% in feb - industry association
RE
02:10aDigital pound would boost post-Brexit City of London, think-tank says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
4Stocks firm near record after easing U.S. inflation fears lift Wall Street
5S&P 500 : Oil flat as weaker dollar offsets coronavirus demand worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ