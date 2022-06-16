DigitalBridge to sell stake in data center platform DataBank for $1.2 bln

June 16 (Reuters) - Digital infrastructure investment firm
DigitalBridge Group Inc said on Thursday it would sell
a 27% stake in its data center platform, DataBank, to affiliates
of Swiss Life Asset Management AG and EDF Invest for about $1.2
billion in cash.
The data center industry has emerged as a hotbed of
consolidation activity over the past two years due to its role
in cloud computing infrastructure and a strong growth outlook
underpinned by the expanding digital presence of businesses.
DigitalBridge said it would own 15.5% of DataBank after the
stake sale.
The company, which bought DataBank in 2016 for an
undisclosed amount, said the burgeoning demand for data and
video services has helped expand DataBank's footprint, capacity
and customer base across the United States.
DataBank's portfolio comprises more than 65 data centers and
20 interconnection hubs in more than 27 markets, the company
added.
DigitalBridge in May agreed to buy data center operator
Switch Inc for $11 billion, including debt, marking a
major deal in the digital asset sector that has attracted large
private equity firms and infrastructure funds.
