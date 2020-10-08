Digitisation of enterprises with at least 10 persons employed: ICT usage and barriers to digital transformation

Digitisation involves the usage of digital technologies and data in order to increase enterprises' productivity and competitiveness. It offers to enterprises the optimization of work processes and operations and thus higher productivity and new business models. An important role is also played by data, the analysis of which can help to improve existing procedures and provide new services. Digitisation was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as enterprises had to adapt their operations to the new conditions.

Internet access and speeds of broadband fixed Internet connections in enterprises with at least 10 persons employed

54% of persons employed in enterprises with at least 10 persons employed have access to the Internet for business purposes. In manufacturing activities 46% and in service activities 65% of persons employed.

86% of enterprises provide to persons employed for business purposes portable devices (e.g. laptop or tablet computer, smartphone) that allow connection to the Internet using mobile telephone networks. These devices are provided to 27% of persons employed: to 28% of persons employed in small (10-49 persons employed), to 26% in medium-sized (50-249 persons employed) and to 26% in large enterprises (250 and more persons employed).

95% of enterprises with at least 10 persons employed use fixed broadband Internet connections. 23% use Internet connections with maximum contracted download speed of the fastest fixed line of less than 30 Mbit/s, 34% at least 30 but less than 100 Mbit/s, 28% at least 100 Mbit/s but less than 500 Mbit/s, 6% at least 500 Mbit/s but less than 1 Gbit/s and 9% at least 1 Gbit/s.

For 9% of enterprises the speed of their fixed line connection to the Internet is usually not sufficient for the actual needs of the enterprise.

The most common difficulty when recruiting ICT specialists: applicants' lack of relevant work experience

17% of enterprises with at least 10 persons employ ICT specialists: 10% of small, 38% of medium-sized and 84% of large enterprises. In 2019, 7% of enterprises recruited or tried to recruit ICT specialists. Of those 69% had vacancies for ICT specialists that were difficult to fill. 79% of enterprises encountered the difficulty that the applicants lack relevant work experiences, 63% that there was a lack of applications, 59% the difficulty that the applicants' salary expectations were too high and 55% difficulty that the applicants lack relevant ICT related qualifications (from education or training).

The usage of digital technologies and automation in enterprises

39% of enterprises with at least 10 persons employed buy cloud computing services (26% in 2018): 36% of small (23% in 2018), 47% of medium-sized (37% in 2018) and 73% of large enterprises (64% in 2018).

25% of enterprises buy e-mail as a cloud computing service, 24% office software (e.g. Office 365), 23% services for storage of files in the cloud, 15% finance or accounting software applications, 14% host the enterprise's database in the cloud, 10% computing power to run software used by the enterprise, 8% software application for managing information about customers (CRM) and 4% other cloud computing services.

Collaboration tools to support teamwork that enable collaboration, group work on documents, communication between employees (e.g. MS Teams), video communication applications and instant messaging (e.g. Skype, Slack, Google Chat) is used by 30% of enterprises: 26% of small, 45% of medium-sized and 77% of large enterprises.

Software solutions for paperless operations, e.g. document system, BPM (business process management) systems for managing business processes and documents in one system is used by 13% of enterprises: 9% of small, 26% of medium-sized and 60% of large enterprises.

The usage of robots enables the automation of work processes. Robots replace workers in difficult and repetitive work processes. They allow greater productivity, lower production costs and constant quality of products. 8% of enterprises with at least 10 persons employed use robots (industrial or service) (7% in 2018). 8% use industrial robots - automatically controlled, reprogrammable, multipurpose manipulator programmable in three or more axes, (e.g. robots for welding, laser cutting, spray painting, etc.) and 1% service robots - machines that have a degree of autonomy and are able to operate in complex and dynamic environment that may require interaction with persons, objects or other devices.

smart devices or systems (Internet of Things) - interconnected devices or systems that collect and exchange data and can be monitored or remotely controlled via the Internet (e.g. smart thermostats, smart security systems, sensors). 8% use smart devices or systems to optimize energy consumption in enterprise's premises (e.g. warehouses, production sites, distribution sites), 5% use movement or maintenance sensors to track the movement of vehicles or products, to offer condition-based maintenance, 7% to monitor or automate production processes, to manage logistics, to track the movement of products and 6% for other purposes. 17% of enterprises use- interconnected devices or systems that collect and exchange data and can be monitored or remotely controlled via the Internet (e.g. smart thermostats, smart security systems, sensors). 8% use smart devices or systems to optimize energy consumption in enterprise's premises (e.g. warehouses, production sites, distribution sites), 5% use movement or maintenance sensors to track the movement of vehicles or products, to offer condition-based maintenance, 7% to monitor or automate production processes, to manage logistics, to track the movement of products and 6% for other purposes. In 2019, 5% of enterprises used 3D printing or additive layer manufacturing (4% in 2017), which enables with the usage of special printers the production of 3-dimensional objects by applying sequential layers of different materials. 3% of enterprises used their own 3D printers and 3% used 3D printing services provided by other enterprises.

82% of enterprises that used 3D printing used it for printing prototypes or models for internal use, 48% for 3D printing goods to be used in enterprise's production (e.g. moulds, tools, parts of goods, semi-finished goods), 35% for 3D printing of goods for sale, and 18% for 3D printing of prototypes or models for sale.

For more than two thirds of enterprises big data analysis is not a priority for the enterprise

Big data refer to large amounts of different data generated by individuals, machines, or sensors. They are characterized by considerable size, variety (different formats) and the speed with which they are created. The analysis of these data allows e.g. data-based decision-making, reduction of operating costs, improvement of existing or development of new services. 7% of enterprises with at least 10 persons employed analysed big data in 2019; 5% of small, 12% of medium-sized and 32% of large enterprises. 5% of enterprises analysed big data themselves and for 2% of enterprises big data were analysed by other enterprises or organisations.

In 2019, enterprises analysed themselves most often big data from smart devices or sensors, e.g. smart meters, digital sensors (3% of enterprises). 2% of enterprises analysed geolocation data from the use of portable devices, e.g. portable devices using mobile telephone networks, wireless connections or GPS, 1% data generated by using social media, e.g. social networks, and 1% big data from other sources.

93% of enterprises had not yet analysed big data, 3% considered performing big data analysis either themselves or by other enterprise or organisation. Those 3% of enterprises stated the following factors as reasons for not yet performing big data analysis: 79% big data analysis is not a priority for the enterprise, 61% insufficient sources of big data, either from within or outside your enterprise, that would be needed to perform big data analysis, 50% insufficient human resources, knowledge, skills, e.g. the required specialists are insufficiently available within the enterprise, or it is difficult to hire them, 48% insufficient ICT infrastructure, e.g. lack of adequate software or hardware to perform the required processing and analysis, 34% big data analysis is not useful for the enterprise, 31% insufficient quality of the big data source(s), 23% difficulties in complying with privacy laws, and 12% other reasons.

2% of enterprises of those that performed big data analysis in 2019 sold their own big data (including access to) and 5% purchased big data from other enterprises (including access to).

One tenth of enterprises with digital strategy

10% of enterprises with 10 persons employed have a digital strategy that was approved by the management: 8% of small, 17% of medium-sized and 40% of large enterprises. As regards the activity of enterprises, 8% of enterprises in manufacturing and 12% of enterprises in service activities have a digital strategy.

For more than half of enterprises digital transformation is not essential for the successful performance of the enterprise

Digital transformation is about the transformation of business activities or processes, the development of employees' knowledge of the use of ICT, the development of new business models. The aim is to improve the productivity and competitiveness of the enterprise and to discover new business opportunities. 13% of enterprises with at least 10 persons employed answered that they have no problems with digital transformation and 53% that digital transformation is not essential for the successful performance of the enterprise. 41% of the enterprises answered that the digital transformation is hampered by a lack of relevant staff or a lack of knowledge, 40% due to lack of financial funds, 34% rapid adjustment of the management or operations of the enterprise is not possible, e.g. rapid experimentation in the usage of digital technologies, adaptation to changes in the environment, 29% executives in the enterprise who are responsible for key processes lack knowledge of the capabilities of digital technologies and 29% that the enterprise has too many conflicting priorities, 24% stated that business processes within the enterprise are not connected and 21% employees or managers do not show a willingness to make changes in the enterprise.