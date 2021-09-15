Diligent Announces 2021 Modern Governance 100 Honorees

Influential ESG and GRC leaders recognized for exemplifying purpose-driven transformation

Diligent, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk and compliance (GRC), announced today the honorees of the 2021 Modern Governance 100. The annual program – now in its third year – recognizes the world’s top governance, IT, audit, risk, ESG and compliance and professionals who have demonstrated strong acumen in ensuring highly effective modern governance practices.

The global recipients are recognized for their efforts in driving their organizations towards greater diversity, sustainable practices, digital transformation, and generating sharper insights for company leadership.

“The jobs of governance, risk management, compliance and audit professionals have never been more complex or important,” said Brian Stafford, Diligent CEO. “Between increased regulatory demands, shifting stakeholder priorities and a rapidly changing environmental and social landscape, GRC professionals are being challenged like never before. Each of these honorees have demonstrated the highest caliber of purpose-driven leadership by driving transformational change within their organizations in a time of heightened uncertainty. It is my great privilege to be recognizing them for their impactful work.”

Diligent evolved the Modern Governance 100 program for this year by introducing a stellar roster of industry judges and six new categories highlighting important achievements in key areas. The new categories are: ESG & Diversity Trailblazer, Digital Transformation Innovator, Cyber Risk Leader, Driver of Audit Excellence, Risk & Compliance Visionary and Outstanding Community Ally.

This year’s Modern Governance 100 honorees were nominated by their peers and executive leadership and represent companies across various sectors including Barclays, Grant Thornton, London Stock Exchange, PUMA and Schneider Electric, amongst several others.

“The recognition and nomination are extremely gratifying and I feel very humbled to be nominated in an area that I am very passionate about,” said Miriam Allen, assistant company secretary at Alinta Energy. “Corporate governance and technological systems that lend to increased and improved compliance improve business efficiencies and reduce various elements of organizational and reputational risk. I am a strong believer in allowing systems to drive behavior and change in the business.”

To view the list of the 2021 Modern Governance 100 honorees and learn how they are demonstrating purpose-driven leadership, visit https://info.diligent.com/influential-grc-leaders/.

