Dining Out Market Value to Reduce by $750 Billion During 2020-2024 | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the dining out market and it is poised to reduce by USD 750.41 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over (9)% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the dining out market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

The restaurants segment led the market in 2019.



Increase in the demand for gluten-free food is the major trend in the market.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over (9)% during the forecast period.



Brinker International Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Oberoi Group, Starbucks Corp., The Wendys Co., and YUM! Brands Inc. are the major players in the market.



The rise in the number of restaurants worldwide is the key driver in the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Brinker International Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Oberoi Group, Starbucks Corp., The Wendys Co., and YUM! Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in the number of restaurants worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in raw material prices are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this dining out market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Dining out Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Dining out Market is segmented as below:

Type Restaurants Drinking Establishments

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Dining out Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dining out market report covers the following areas:

Dining out Market Size

Dining out Market Trends

Dining out Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increase in the demand for gluten-free food as one of the prime reasons driving the Dining out Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Dining out Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist dining out market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dining out market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dining out market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dining out market vendors

