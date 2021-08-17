Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dinocrates Group Ranks No. 1195 on 2021 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 405 Percent

08/17/2021 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinocrates Group today announced that it ranks 1195 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company, which has a growth rate of 405 percent, has grown dramatically during the past few years.

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list ranks the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a major milestone for Dinocrates Group as we continue to expand our capabilities and our customer base,” said Dinocrates Group CEO Tom Prokop. “This recognition shows that our strategy of providing high-quality services while investing in our employees and our partners is paying off.”

Dinocrates Group and its subsidiary, GMSI, have made several new executive appointments and added new office locations to accommodate major growth during the last year.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, Inc. editor-in-chief. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s companies proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges.

The complete Inc. 5000 results, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Dinocrates Group 

Dinocrates Group is an innovative capabilities-based company headquartered in Rockville, Md., providing mission-critical enterprise solutions to the federal government on a global scale. https://dinocrates.com/

Contact:

Jim Lubinskas
Spire Communications for Dinocrates Group LLC
(703) 907-9103
jlubinskas@spirecomm.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aASCELLAHEALTH RANKS AMONG PRESTIGIOUS 2021 INC. MAGAZINE'S 5000 HONOREES : One of the Country's Fastest Growing Private Companies
BU
10:22aBerry Corporation (bry) Announces Entry into “Stalking Horse” Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire California Assets of Basic Energy Services
GL
10:22aXcelPlus International inks letter of intent to build plasma gasifiers for India landfill removal consortium
GL
10:21aWHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
10:20aLONDON LOSES OUT : BHP slashes dual nationality
AQ
10:20aTELEMETRIX : Finalizes Board With Four Key Members
BU
10:19aDollar rises for 2nd day on Afghanistan, Delta variant woes
RE
10:19aBASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Asset Purchase Agreements with Axis Energy Services, Berry Corporation and Select Energy Services
BU
10:18aPandemic Jump in Frozen Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Packaging Market Hides Divergent Trends
PR
10:17aCORONAVIRUS FLARE-UPS DELAY FULL OIL DEMAND RECOVERY : Kemp
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Dollar rises for 2nd day on Afghanistan, Delta variant woes
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Shares wobble on concern over China crackdown, COVID-19
5EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks hit one-week low on virus worries

HOT NEWS