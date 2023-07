STORY: The designer mined styles associated with classical antiquity - she grew up in Rome, surrounded by statues from the era - moving away from pinched waists, offered long, column dresses, opera coats and capes.

Embellishments were kept to a minimum, and included pearls and flat braids, while metallic threads added texture to jacquard fabrics.

The show kicked off the first day of Haute Couture Week in Paris, drawing crowds, photographers and celebrities to the entrance of the Rodin museum.