Direct Energy Fund Is Open to Investments from Accredited Investors; Invito Energy Partners Fund Focuses on Tax Deductions

Invito Energy Partners, LLC (“IEP”), an energy investment management firm has announced the launch of a $20 Million private energy fund. The Tax-Advantaged Energy Fund (“TAEF”) is focused on direct investments into drilling of oil and natural gas wells. The TAEF fund will predominately be investing into the Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas.

IEP through the TAEF fund provides accredited and high net worth investors the opportunity to invest, through a partnership structure, directly into oil and gas wells. Tax advantages are available to partnerships on a pass-through basis, thereby offering some of the most robust tax breaks among all investment types. “When structured correctly, direct energy investments provide the investor with portfolio diversification, tremendous tax deductions, and an income stream from distributions,” said Steve Blackwell, CEO of Invito Energy Partners.

As General Partner, IEP will provide the fund with deal sourcing and an experienced technical team who will actively manage the fund’s investment selection process and diversification strategy within the fund. “We have cultivated a significant pipeline of opportunities that are either undervalued or do not have the resources to effectively develop their assets. Coupled with a technical team that has deep experience in all the necessary disciplines and across every major basin in the lower 48 we see an opportunity to put capital to work inside carefully selected investments that generate excellent returns,” said Jared Christianson, President of Invito Energy Partners.

Founded in 2019, Invito Energy Partners LLC serves as a general partner to its direct energy funds. Its co -founders Steve Blackwell and Jared Christianson have extensive history in the oil and gas sector. They have worked together at two separate companies and have developed a highly disciplined process of asset evaluation, fund management, and project execution. This disciplined process has generated top tier returns for investors.

