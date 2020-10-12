Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Direct Energy Fund Is Open to Investments from Accredited Investors; Invito Energy Partners Fund Focuses on Tax Deductions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 11:18am EDT

Invito Energy Partners, LLC (“IEP”), an energy investment management firm has announced the launch of a $20 Million private energy fund. The Tax-Advantaged Energy Fund (“TAEF”) is focused on direct investments into drilling of oil and natural gas wells. The TAEF fund will predominately be investing into the Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas.

Structure

IEP through the TAEF fund provides accredited and high net worth investors the opportunity to invest, through a partnership structure, directly into oil and gas wells. Tax advantages are available to partnerships on a pass-through basis, thereby offering some of the most robust tax breaks among all investment types. “When structured correctly, direct energy investments provide the investor with portfolio diversification, tremendous tax deductions, and an income stream from distributions,” said Steve Blackwell, CEO of Invito Energy Partners.

Process and Team

As General Partner, IEP will provide the fund with deal sourcing and an experienced technical team who will actively manage the fund’s investment selection process and diversification strategy within the fund. “We have cultivated a significant pipeline of opportunities that are either undervalued or do not have the resources to effectively develop their assets. Coupled with a technical team that has deep experience in all the necessary disciplines and across every major basin in the lower 48 we see an opportunity to put capital to work inside carefully selected investments that generate excellent returns,” said Jared Christianson, President of Invito Energy Partners.

About Invito Energy Partners

Founded in 2019, Invito Energy Partners LLC serves as a general partner to its direct energy funds. Its co -founders Steve Blackwell and Jared Christianson have extensive history in the oil and gas sector. They have worked together at two separate companies and have developed a highly disciplined process of asset evaluation, fund management, and project execution. This disciplined process has generated top tier returns for investors.

Social Media Links:

Linkedin

Twitter

Facebook


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aASM INTERNATIONAL N : ASMI Share Buyback Update October 5 – 9, 2020
AQ
11:46aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of share buyback program
AQ
11:46aION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA - Regulated information - Erratum
AQ
11:46aCAPGEMINI : Press Release// Capgemini : reveals its purpose of “Unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future.”
AQ
11:46aVERALLIA : Nathalie Delbreuve Is Appointed Chief Financial Officer and Joins the Verallia Executive Committee
BU
11:46aStock Image Market | Use of Stock Image for Digital Marketing to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:46aROSEN, TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Fluidigm Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – FLDM
GL
11:45aCAPGEMINI : Press Release// reveals its purpose of “Unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future.”
GL
11:45aEVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
11:45aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Earnings, stimulus hopes keep U.S. stocks buoyant, oil dips
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
5MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group