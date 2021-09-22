Log in
Direct Relief's Fund for Health Equity Awards $8.1 Million to 40 Organizations

09/22/2021 | 10:01am EDT
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Relief today announced $8.1 million in grants from its Fund for Health Equity to 40 organizations in 20 U.S. states, adding to the $1.8 million it disbursed to 10 organizations earlier this month with funding from the AbbVie Foundation.

The sharply disproportionate effects of Covid-19 continue to reflect historic inequities in access to health services within the U.S. Recognizing this fact, Direct Relief, through its broad-based and ongoing Covid-19 response efforts, launched The Fund for Health Equity last year.

Seeded with donations from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott and others, The Fund for Health Equity supports nonprofit community health centers, free and charitable clinics, and other organizations addressing the underlying issues that Covid-19's disparate effects have once again highlighted.

The 40 awardees included in today's announcement received funding for a wide range of initiatives, including efforts to diversify the healthcare workforce, serve people experiencing homelessness, sustain and restore Indigenous health practices, and reduce infant mortality rates that fall disproportionally along racial and ethnic lines.

"We are pleased to bolster the indispensable work of these grassroots organizations striving to reduce disparities and increase equity among vulnerable populations," said Dr. Byron Scott, MD, MBA, Co-Chair of the Fund for Health Equity and Board Director of Direct Relief and Chair of its Medical Advisory Council. "With their deep ties and particular insights into the people and communities they serve, these groups are best suited and most acutely aware of what can make a difference. It's a privilege to enable them to do more with philanthropic funding that is often difficult to secure within their communities."

The awardees were selected by the Fund for Health Equity's Advisory Council:

  • Co-Chair Regina Benjamin, MD, MBA, 18th U.S. Surgeon General of the United States, Founder Bayou Clinic, Inc.
  • Co-Chair Byron Scott, MD, MBA, Board Director of Direct Relief and Chair of its Medical Advisory Council
  • Martha Dawson, DNP, MSN, RN, FACHE, President of the National Black Nurses Association, Associate Professor the University of Alabama at Birmingham
  • Jane Delgado, Ph.D., MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health
  • Gail Small, JD, Head Chief Woman, a citizen of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe

The full list of awardees announced today is available at this link: https://www.directrelief.org/2021/09/direct-reliefs-fund-for-health-equity-awards-8-1-million-to-40-organizations/

