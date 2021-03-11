Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Direct deposits from U.S. COVID bill to come as early as this weekend, White House says

03/11/2021 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Direct deposits from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday will come as early as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

With the signing of the stimulus bill, Biden commemorated the one-year anniversary of a U.S. lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic with a measure designed to bring relief to Americans and boost the economy.

"People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend. This is, of course, just the first wave," Psaki said. Payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks, she added.

Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, according to White House estimates.

The bill includes an expanded child tax credit of up to $3,000 per child, or $3,600 for each child under age 6. The Internal Revenue Service will pay part of that in monthly installments of $250 or $300 from July through December, adding a benefits distributor role to the revenue collection agency's responsibilities.

Making one-off payments to those who regularly file tax returns should not be a struggle for the IRS, tax experts said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)

By Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:44pBritish court upholds Privinvest appeal in case over $2 billion Mozambique debt scandal
RE
03:42pDollar at one-week low as optimism lifts riskier assets
RE
03:41pOil prices climb 2% as dollar slips
RE
03:38pJ&j exec says confident can deliver 55 mln doses to eu in q2
RE
03:38pJ&j exec says expanding manufacturing plant in the netherlands; sees completion by the end of the summer
RE
03:38pJ&j expects to make more than 2 bln, possibly 3 bln covid-19 vaccine doses in 2022 -chief scientist
RE
03:33pWorld stock markets hit two-week high as inflation worries moderate
RE
03:30pIdb says it will offer members partial credit guarantees to ease liability concerns in covid-19 vaccine purchases
RE
03:28pBrazil's real set for biggest weekly rise in 2021 as data cements rate hike case
RE
03:26pDollar at one-week low as optimism lifts riskier assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : ECB signals faster money-printing to keep lid on yields
2'AS LONG AS IT LASTS': Rolls-Royce says can weather crisis despite record loss
3BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
4MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Announcement of Audited Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
5World stock markets hit two-week high as inflation worries moderate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ