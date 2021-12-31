Direct Investment in Q3 2021 (Joint press release by the Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania).

The Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania publish the provisional data on direct investment (DI) for Q3 2021. According to the latest data release:

the flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Lithuania was positive and amounted to €146.5 million in Q3 2021. The growth of reinvestment (€526.5 million) offset the decline in debt securities (€330.5 million) and equity (€49.5 million) (see Chart 1). In the period under review, the growth was observed in investment by Polish (€192.5 million), Hong Kong (€103.6 million), Dutch (€61.8 million) and Estonian (€57.6 million) capital companies, while the largest decline was recorded for Luxembourg (-€408.5 million) capital companies. In terms of economic activities, the highest increase was observed in investment in companies engaged in wholesale and retail trade as well as repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (€177.1 million). The flow of FDI also increased in financial and insurance companies (€72.8 million), whereas investment in information and communication activities shrank (-€115.2 million);

FDI income from non-resident investment amounted to €593 million in Q3 2021 and was 7.4% higher year on year. Reinvestments accounted for the largest share of income (€526.5 million). Most income from FDI was earned by Swedish (€127 million), Hong Kong (€105.2 million) and Swiss (€72.6 million) investors;

cumulative FDI in Lithuania rose by 4.1% over the year and amounted to €24,8 billion or 46.4% of GDP on 30 September 2021. FDI per capita amounted to €8,927 on average (€8,519 on 30 September 2020). Germany (€5.6 billion), Sweden (€3.9 billion), Estonia (€2.9 billion), the Netherlands (€2.2 billion) and Hong Kong (€1.4 billion) were among the five largest investors (see Chart 2). The largest share of FDI was attracted by companies engaged in financial and insurance activities (€9.6 billion), manufacturing (€3.5 billion), wholesale and retail trade as well as repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (€2.7 billion) and real estate transactions (€2.4 billion);

the flow of Lithuania's DI abroad was positive and amounted to €49.5 million in Q3 2021. The largest investment flows were recorded for Latvia (€38.6 million) and Estonia (€21.7 million). In terms of economic activity, the largest investments were directed to enterprises in wholesale and retail trade as well as repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (€60 million);

DI income earned by Lithuanian investors abroad amounted to €55.5 million during the period under review. Reinvestments accounted for the largest share of income (€47.6 million). The largest share of income was earned from investment in Latvia (€44.9 million). In terms of activity, the largest income came from enterprises operating in wholesale and retail trade as well as repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (€33.6 million);

Lithuania's cumulative DI abroad grew by 4.4% over the year and stood at €9 billion on 30 September 2021. Lithuania's DI in EU Member States accounted for 50.6%, DI in euro area countries comprised 43.7%, whereas DI in the US stood at 43.6% of Lithuania's total DI abroad. The largest share of Lithuania's cumulative DI abroad (€4.9 billion) went to companies engaged in professional, scientific and technical activities.

Detailed data on DI is available on the Bank of Lithuania website under External statistics. Please note that the Direct Investment Statistical Database includes detailed DI data since Q1 2019 by economic activity, country and country group.

Use the My Data Sets tool to create your own data sets, which are saved in your account and automatically updated as soon as they are published.

Download in PDF (126.2 KB download icon)