Direct-to-Consumer Boutique Bakery Brand COOKIEtake a bite! Launches Back to College Cookie Deliveries

Direct-to-Consumer Boutique Bakery Brand COOKIEtake a bite! Launches Back to College Cookie Deliveries

09/17/2020 | 07:10am EDT

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Direct-to-consumer Boutique Bakery brand COOKIE...take a bite! will expand its offerings to ship back to school college cookies to share love with the college kids who are facing a new normal.

COOKIE...take a bite!

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sep 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Direct-to-consumer Boutique Bakery brand COOKIE...take a bite! will expand its offerings to ship back to school college cookies to share love with the college kids who are facing a new normal.

"We always believe that making high quality cookies are time well spent and we want to be able to offer it as a feel -good option to send to college kids from friends and family who want to share their love with them and their understanding that 2020 hasn't been easy for them," said Tracy Mattson, owner of COOKIE...take a bite! "We want them to feel special and spread our message that everyone deserves a good cookie!"

This family owned bakery in Sonoma County, California hand craft these cookies daily. They use the best all-natural ingredients which include local eggs and honey as well as organic butter, milk and flour. "We are excited to bring cookies to another level and make them a tasty, decadent treat for any occasion". One of their best sellers is their signature award-winning Lemon Moon cookie which is a customer favorite and made with fresh lemons. It is a tangy cookie with a soft, chewy center.

Tracy Mattson is a professionally trained pastry chef with over ten years of experience working in fine dining restaurants. She trained at L'Academie de Cuisine in Washington, D.C. and started her career working in restaurants on the East Coast before settling in Sonoma County, California.

Her resume includes working as a Pastry Chef for esteemed chefs such as James Beard nominated Peter Pastan of Washington D.C. and Doug Keene of 2-star Michelin rated Cyrus in Healdsburg, Calif. To hone her craft and learn from the amazing talent in the pastry world, she has staged around the United States and abroad including Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas, Nev. and Le Bernardin in New York City, NY and Cafe Diglas, Vienna, Austria.

COOKIE...take a bite! will be offering 10% off purchases with the special code: ENJOY.

For more information, please visit https://www.cookietakeabite.com/

Follow us on social:
* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cookie_take_a_bite/
* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cookietakeabite/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0916s2p-cookie-bite-300dpi.jpg

News Source: COOKIE...take a bite!

Related link: https://www.cookietakeabite.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/direct-to-consumer-boutique-bakery-brand-cookie-take-a-bite-launches-back-to-college-cookie-deliveries/

