DirectEmployers Recognized as #1 Author in Government Contracting in JD Supra 2021 Readers Choice Awards

The DirectEmployers OFCCP Week In Review team of nationally known employment lawyer John C. Fox, DE Executive Director Candee Chambers and DE Learning and Development Vice President Jen Polcer was awarded a JD Supra 2021 Readers Choice Award for achieving the highest visibility and engagement in the government contracting category.

JD Supra, the recognized daily source for legal intelligence, recently announced its 2021 Readers Choice Awards. JD Supra named The DirectEmployers Week in Review number one in the Government Contracting category from a pool of over 1,900 contributing authors. The Readers Choice Awards recognized top authors and firms having achieved the highest visibility, engagement, and thought leadership, and read by C-suite executives, in-house counsel, media, and other professionals across the JD Supra platform during 2020.

“We at DE are of course thrilled by the award and glad the marketplace recognizes the care, time, and attention to excellence we put into our weekly report of OFCCP, EEO and an increased broadening of many other employment law compliance developments,” said Candee Chambers, Executive Director of Indianapolis headquartered DirectEmployers Association. “The Week in Review is a labor of love for John Fox, Jen Polcer, contributing author Jay Wang and me and its steadily increasing readership is proof it increasingly fills a need in the world of corporate compliance,” Candee said.

JD Supra editors chose the 28 topics covered in this year's Readers Choice Awards for their timeliness as well as their proven, ongoing importance. In each category, they recognized ten authors and one firm for consistently high readership and engagement within that category for all of 2020. In total, across all categories, JD Supra recognized the excellence and achievement of 265 authors selected from over 58,000 who publish their work on the platform.

In 2020, John C. Fox published 64 posts to JD Supra ranging from DirectEmployers weekly OFCCP Week In Review to a myriad of additional content relevant to the government contracting community. Through his thought-provoking material, he garnered 77,802 total reads and 1,156 profile views on his work alone. Popular posts from the year include coverage of President Trump's Executive Order 13950, the weekly OFCCP Week In Review, and federal gender reporting surrounding today's non-binary dilemma with the assistance of Jay Wang.

Follow DirectEmployers and John C. Fox on JD Supra for weekly information on what has transpired in the government contracting community and what's looming ahead on the horizon, as well as trending employment law topics that require deep dive forward-thinking and consideration by visiting https://www.jdsupra.com/profile/directemployers_association_docs/.

About DirectEmployers Association

Established in 2001, DirectEmployers serves as a nonprofit member-owned and managed association focused on providing its 900+ members with simple solutions to OFCCP compliance and recruitment marketing challenges. The Association's propriety technology powers a federal contract compliance solution aimed at assisting contractors in fulfilling VEVRAA Mandatory Job Listing requirements as set by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP). DirectEmployers remains rooted in OFCCP compliance, but has expanded significantly to include one-stop shop solutions focused on OFCCP compliance job packs, Affirmative Action planning and development, on-demand learning, recruitment marketing, and software design and development. The organization's wholly-owned subsidiary, Recruit Rooster, manages the organization's recruitment marketing component by providing boldly branded career sites, creative services, accessibility audits, and, most recently, a compliance-based Talent Community to the line-up of service offerings. For more about the Association's Family of Brands and service offering, visit https://directemployers.org or by viewing the one-stop shop solution guide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210402005154/en/