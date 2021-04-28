Log in
DirectTrust Announces Agenda for Third Annual Summit

04/28/2021 | 11:23am EDT
WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today announced the agenda for the Third Annual DirectTrust Summit to be held virtually, June 9-10. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.

The Summit features healthcare industry leaders who will share ideas and best practices around improving health information exchange and interoperability. New features to the 2021 Summit include: live networking opportunities, including virtual networking tables/rooms and other opportunities to interact; giveaways; and a virtual showcase space for exhibitors to highlight capabilities and solutions.

“Using interoperability and the capabilities available to solve emerging healthcare information exchange issues has never been more important, especially as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Scott Stuewe, Director Trust President and CEO. “This year’s Summit has been structured to provide attendees with robust learning and networking opportunities, and experience first-hand how DirectTrust is working with its members and non-members to advance the industry’s progress toward achieving secure exchange among provider organizations, and between providers and patients nationwide.”

The Summit features a conversation with newly-appointed ONC National Coordinator for Health IT Micky Tripathi, as well as “Ideas on Interop” sessions, short presentations from healthcare experts that will inspire. Additionally, there will be three panel discussions: “Directories: Opportunities and Challenges,” “Notifications: What’s Next?”, and “Together in Interop: The Power of Complementary Networks,” which features Lisa Bari from SHIEC, Jay Nakashima from eHealth Exchange, new Carequality Executive Director Alan Swenson, and Paul Wilder from CommonWell Health Alliance. Wylecia Wiggs Harris from AHIMA will moderate the discussion.  

The Summit will close with a Call to Action “457 Days and 23 Patient Portals” from patient advocate Morgan Gleason. This year’s Summit added a HISP Showcase featuring DataMotion, EMR Direct, Inpriva, iShareMedical, MaxMD, MedAllies, Orion Health, Secure Exchange Solutions, and Surescripts. A complete description of the sessions and speakers can be found here.

The Summit is open to both members and non-members of DirectTrust. Registration for members is $175, $225 for non-members; a $25 early-bird registration discount is available through May 7. Click here to register. Corporate pricing, which includes unlimited registrations, is also available for $1,000. Click here for additional information and to register.

Platinum sponsors for the Third Annual DirectTrust Summit are Consensus, MedAllies, Secure Exchange Solutions, and Surescripts.

For additional information and to register for Third Annual DirectTrust Summit, please click here or visit bit.ly/DTDTS21.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
