Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (As Applicable to Co-operative Societies) - Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd., Mantha District: Jalna, Maharashtra

11/17/2020 | 12:39pm EST

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

November 17, 2020

Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (As

Applicable to Co-operative Societies) - Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd.,

Mantha District: Jalna, Maharashtra

It is hereby notified for information of the public that in exercise of powers vested in it under sub section (1) of Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued certain Directions to Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd., Mantha District: Jalna, Maharashtra, whereby, as from the close of business on November 17, 2020, the aforesaid bank shall not, without prior approval of RBI in writing grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, enter into any compromise or arrangement and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets except as notified in the RBI Directions dated November 13, 2020 a copy of which is displayed on the bank's premises for perusal by interested members of the public. In particular, no deposit of the total balance across all savings bank or current account or any other account of a depositor may be allowed to be withdrawn subject to conditions stated in the above RBI Directions.

The issue of the above Directions by the RBI should not per se be construed as cancellation of banking license by RBI. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves. The Reserve Bank may consider modifications of these Directions depending upon circumstances.

These Directions shall remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business of November 17, 2020 and are subject to review.

Press Release: 2020-2021/648

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 17:38:00 UTC
