�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001 RESERVE BANK OF INDIA वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Website : www.rbi.org.in Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502 ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in October 09, 2020

Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) -Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, 8D Krishna Laha Lane, Kolkata - 700012, West Bengal - Extension of Period of Directions

Reserve Bank of India, in public interest, had issued Directions to Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal in exercise of its powers vested in it under Sub-Section (1) of Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) from the close of business on July 09, 2019 as modified from time to time which was last extended upto October 09, 2020. Reserve Bank of India has now, in public interest, further extended the Directions for a period of three months from October 10, 2020 to January 09, 2021. A copy of the Directive is displayed at bank's premises for perusal of public.

The issue of the above Directions by Reserve Bank of India should not per se be construed as cancellation of banking licence. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves. Reserve Bank of India may consider modifications of these Directions depending upon circumstances from time to time.