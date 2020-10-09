Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) –Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, 8D Krishna Laha Lane, Kolkata – 700012, West Bengal - Extension of Period of Directions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 11:25am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

October 09, 2020

Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) -Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, 8D Krishna Laha Lane, Kolkata - 700012, West Bengal - Extension of Period of Directions

Reserve Bank of India, in public interest, had issued Directions to Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal in exercise of its powers vested in it under Sub-Section (1) of Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) from the close of business on July 09, 2019 as modified from time to time which was last extended upto October 09, 2020. Reserve Bank of India has now, in public interest, further extended the Directions for a period of three months from October 10, 2020 to January 09, 2021. A copy of the Directive is displayed at bank's premises for perusal of public.

The issue of the above Directions by Reserve Bank of India should not per se be construed as cancellation of banking licence. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves. Reserve Bank of India may consider modifications of these Directions depending upon circumstances from time to time.

Press Release: 2020-2021/465

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 15:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:40aYIT : starts planning to close down its Infrastructure business in Norway
PU
11:40aBANK AUDI SAL : Application for the cancellation of listing
PU
11:40aAGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
AQ
11:39aORIGIN BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:38aAMERICAN WELL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:37aWall Street gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
RE
11:37aYour CARES Act Benefits Experts, Magellan Jets, Offers Tax Holiday Strategy Consulting on Private Jet Travel in 2021 & Beyond
BU
11:36aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:36aSpartanNash Shares Surge 35% as Amazon Gets Warrant to Buy Stake
DJ
11:35aSouth Africa's rand firms on U.S. stimulus hopes, stocks rose
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
2BOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional shares and perpetual bonds released..
4EXPLAINER: Central banks eye digital cash to fend off crypto threat
5GOLD : Wall Street gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group