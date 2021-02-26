Log in
Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 - Rupee Co-operative Bank Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra - Extension of Period

02/26/2021
�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व बक�

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

February 26, 2021

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation

Act, 1949 - Rupee Co-operative Bank Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra -

Extension of Period

Reserve Bank of India vide directive UBD.CO.BSD-I./D-28/12.22.2018/2012-13 dated February 21, 2013 had placed the Rupee Co-operative Bank Ltd., Pune, Maharashtraunder Directions from the close of business on February 22, 2013. The validity of the directions was extended from time-to-time, the last being up to February 28, 2021.

2. It is hereby notified for the information of the public that, Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, hereby directs that the aforesaid Directions shall continue to apply to the bank till May 31, 2021 as per the directive DOR.RTG.MON/D-58/12.22.218/2020-21 dated February 24, 2021, subject to review.

3. All other terms and conditions of the Directive under reference shall remain unchanged. A copy of the directive dated February 24, 2021 notifying the above extension is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.

4. The aforesaid extension and /or modification by Reserve Bank of India should not per-se be construed to imply that Reserve Bank of India is satisfied with the financial position of the bank.

(Yogesh Dayal)Press Release: 2020-2021/1157

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 06:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
