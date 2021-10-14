Log in
Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 – The City Co-operative Bank Limited, Mumbai - Extension of period

10/14/2021 | 09:52am EDT
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

October 14, 2021

Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 - The City Co-operative Bank Limited, Mumbai - Extension of period

The Reserve Bank of India, vide directive DCBS.CO.BSD-I/D-5/12.22.039/2017-

18 dated April 17, 2018, had placed The City Co-operative Bank Ltd, Mumbai under Directions from the close of business on April 17, 2018. The validity of the directions was extended from time-to-time, the last being up to October 16, 2021.

  1. It is hereby notified for the information of the public that, the Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, hereby directs that the aforesaid Directions shall continue to apply to the bank till January 16, 2022 as per the directive DOR.MON.D-42/12.22.039/2021-22 dated October 14, 2021, subject to review.
  2. All other terms and conditions of the Directives under reference shall remain unchanged. A copy of the directive dated October 14, 2021 notifying the above extension is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.
  3. The aforesaid extension and /or modification by the Reserve Bank of India should not per-se be construed to imply that Reserve Bank of India is satisfied with the financial position of the bank.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1049

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 13:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS