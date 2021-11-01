Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 – The Kapol Co-operative Bank Ltd Mumbai, Maharashtra – Extension of Period

11/01/2021 | 12:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

November 01, 2021

Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation

Act, 1949 - The Kapol Co-operative Bank Ltd Mumbai, Maharashtra -

Extension of Period

Reserve Bank of India vide directive DCBS.CO.BSD-I./D-9/12.22.111/2016-17 dated March 30, 2017 had placed The Kapol Cooperative Bank Ltd Mumbai, Maharashtra under Directions from the close of business on March 30, 2017 for a period of six months. The validity of the directions was extended from time-to-time, the last being up to October 31, 2021.

  1. It is hereby notified for the information of the public that, the Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, hereby directs that the aforesaid Directions shall continue to apply to the bank till April 30, 2022 as per the directive DOR.MON.D-43/12.22.111/2021-22 dated October 27, 2021, subject to review.
  2. All other terms and conditions of the Directives under reference shall remain unchanged. A copy of the directive dated October 27, 2021 notifying the above extension is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.
  3. The aforesaid extension and /or modification by the Reserve Bank of India should not per-se be construed to imply that Reserve Bank of India is satisfied with the financial position of the bank.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1125

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 04:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:54aSingapore considers modifying incentives as G20 leaders back tax deal - media
RE
12:49aAustralia's Westpac takes hit to margins, shares tumble despite buyback
RE
12:47aEnterprise security spending in Australia to increase at 6.7% CAGR over 2020-2025, reveals GlobalData
PU
12:47aDirections under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 – The Kapol Co-operative Bank Ltd Mumbai, Maharashtra – Extension of Period
PU
12:43aShionogi Negotiating With Companies Over Partnership on Covid-19 Pill
DJ
12:40aChina's blue-chip shares fall on hit from recent COVID-19 outbreaks
RE
12:37aMonthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended 31 october 2021
PU
12:37aJD's Singles Day Grand Promotion Kicks Off with 190 Million Products Sold in Four Hours
PU
12:37a2Q Financial Results Supplement
PU
12:37a2Q Presentation material
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3COP26 aims to banish coal. Asia is building hundreds of power plants to..
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5XPeng Shares Rise on Strong October Sales

HOT NEWS