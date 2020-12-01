Log in
Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 – The Madgaum Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Margao, Goa – Extension of Period

12/01/2020 | 02:27pm EST
�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

December 01, 2020

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation

Act, 1949 - The Madgaum Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Margao, Goa -

Extension of Period

The Madgaum Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Margao, Goa was placed under Directions vide Directive dated April 26, 2019 from the close of business on May 02, 2019 for a period of six months. The validity of the above Directions was extended from time to time, the last being vide Directive dated July 27, 2020 up to December 02, 2020.

2. It is hereby notified for the information of the public that, the Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, hereby directs that the Directive dated April 26, 2019, issued to The Madgaum Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Margao, Goa as modified from time to time, the validity of which was last extended up to December 02, 2020, shall continue to apply to the bank for a further period of three months from December 03, 2020 to March 02, 2021, as per the Directive dated December 01, 2020, subject to review.

3. All other terms and conditions of the Directive under reference shall remain unchanged.

4. A copy of the Directive dated December 01, 2020 notifying the above extension is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.

(Yogesh Dayal)Press Release: 2020-2021/709

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:26:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
