Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, (AACS) – Bhagyodaya Friends Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Warud, Distt. Amravati, Maharashtra – Extension of Period

10/15/2020

October 15, 2020

Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, (AACS) - Bhagyodaya Friends Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Warud, Distt.

Amravati, Maharashtra - Extension of Period

Reserve Bank of India, in the public interest, had issued directions to Bhagyodaya Friends Urban Co-operativeBank Ltd., Warud, Distt. Amravati, Maharashtra in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) from the close of business on January 17, 2019. These directions were modified from time to time, the validity of which was last extended upto October 17, 2020. These shall continue to apply to the bank for a further period of three months from October 18, 2020 to January 17, 2021, subject to review. The Directions stipulate certain restrictions and / or ceiling on withdrawal / acceptance of deposits. The detailed Directions are displayed on the bank's premises for interested members of public to peruse. Reserve Bank of India may consider modifications of the Directions depending upon the circumstances. The issue of Directions should not per se be construed as cancellation of banking license by the Reserve Bank of India. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves.

Press Release: 2020-2021/490

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

