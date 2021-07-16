Log in
Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 - The City Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra - Extension of Period

07/16/2021 | 08:10am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

July 16, 2021

Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 - The City Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra - Extension of Period

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide directive DCBS.CO.BSD-I/D-5/12.22.039/2017-18dated April 17, 2018 had placed The City Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra under Directions from the close of business on April 17, 2018. The validity of the directions was extended from time-to-time, the last being up to July 16, 2021.

  1. It is hereby notified for the information of the public that, Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, hereby directs that the aforesaid Directions shall continue to apply to the bank till October 16, 2021 as per the directive DOR.MON.D-24/12.22.039/2021-22 dated July 15, 2021, subject to review.
  2. All other terms and conditions of the Directive under reference shall remain unchanged. A copy of the directive dated July 15, 2021 notifying the above extension is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.
  3. The aforesaid extension and /or modification by Reserve Bank of India should not per-se be construed to imply that Reserve Bank of India is satisfied with the financial position of the bank.

Press Release: 2021-2022/550

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS