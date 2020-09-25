Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Director Calabria Commends FSOC's Finding of the Enterprises' Potential Stability Risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

Washington, DC - Today, the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Mark Calabria, commended the Financial Stability Oversight Council (the Council) for its statement acknowledging that any distress that affected the secondary market activities of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) could pose a risk to financial stability if not properly mitigated. This is the first time the Council has acknowledged the Enterprises' potential stability risk. The Council's statement comes at the conclusion of its activities-based review of secondary mortgage market activities, which centered on the activities of the Enterprises.

'I commend the Council for its historic acknowledgement that the Enterprises' activities could pose risk to financial stability,' said Director Calabria. 'Today's announcement is an important and necessary step to reform and protect the housing finance system so that the Enterprises can continue serving the market during crises. The next critical step will be finalizing the capital rule with the benefit of the Council's valuable recommendations.'

The Council's review also considered the extent to which FHFA's regulatory framework adequately mitigates the potential stability risk posed by the Enterprises' activities. The Council focused particularly on the regulatory capital framework proposed by FHFA in May 2020. The Council's analysis suggests that risk-based capital requirements and leverage ratio requirements that are materially less than those contemplated by the proposed capital rule would likely not adequately mitigate the potential stability risk posed by the Enterprises.

See link here for full remarks from Director Calabria at today's Council meeting.

Disclaimer

FHFA - Federal Housing Finance Agency published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 20:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pConsumer Cos Up As Barclays Boosts Cruiseline Ratings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:10pExternal trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-July 2020
PU
05:10pPassengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-July 2020
PU
05:10pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF REPUBLIC OF M : Gross Domestic Product in the Republic of Moldova in the second quarter and first semester of 2020
PU
05:08pTSX rises 0.96% to 16,065.35
RE
05:02pAmerican airlines says has also closed $1.2 bln debt offering with goldman sachs backed by some intellectual property and airport slots
RE
05:02pAmerican airlines says may tap another $2 bln in treasury loans in october for total $7.5 bln depending on final cares act allocations
RE
05:02pAmerican airlines says secures $5.5 bln u.s. treasury loan backed by loyalty program, $750 mln more than originally planned
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group