Director Representing Western Municipal Water District Appointed to Metropolitan Board

Experienced water advocate Brenda Dennstedt has been appointed to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to represent the Western Municipal Water District, which serves both wholesale and retail customers in western Riverside County.

Dennstedt fills the vacancy left by former Western director Don Galleano, who passed away on June 2. Galleano had served on the Metropolitan board since 2015.

A director on Western’s board since 2007, Dennstedt represents Division 3, which includes Lake Mathews, Lake Elsinore, Temecula, Canyon Lake, Wildomar, Rainbow, Murrieta, and properties south of Cajalco Road and west of the 215 Freeway.

Dennstedt serves on Western’s Murrieta Advisory and Executive Ad Hoc committees, and sits on Western’s Community and Government Affairs and Finance committees. She also represents Western on the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority, the Western Riverside Council of Governments Executive Committee, the Lake Elsinore and San Jacinto Watersheds Authority, and previously served on the Santa Rosa Regional Resource Authority.

A supporter of regional partnerships, she serves on the joint committees of Elsinore Valley, Rancho California and Eastern Municipal water districts, and is an elected member of the Association of California Water Agencies Region 9 board.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that delivers water to 26 member agencies serving 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

