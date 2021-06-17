Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Director Representing Western Municipal Water District Appointed to Metropolitan Board

06/17/2021 | 03:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Experienced water advocate Brenda Dennstedt has been appointed to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to represent the Western Municipal Water District, which serves both wholesale and retail customers in western Riverside County.

Dennstedt fills the vacancy left by former Western director Don Galleano, who passed away on June 2. Galleano had served on the Metropolitan board since 2015.

A director on Western’s board since 2007, Dennstedt represents Division 3, which includes Lake Mathews, Lake Elsinore, Temecula, Canyon Lake, Wildomar, Rainbow, Murrieta, and properties south of Cajalco Road and west of the 215 Freeway.

Dennstedt serves on Western’s Murrieta Advisory and Executive Ad Hoc committees, and sits on Western’s Community and Government Affairs and Finance committees. She also represents Western on the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority, the Western Riverside Council of Governments Executive Committee, the Lake Elsinore and San Jacinto Watersheds Authority, and previously served on the Santa Rosa Regional Resource Authority.

A supporter of regional partnerships, she serves on the joint committees of Elsinore Valley, Rancho California and Eastern Municipal water districts, and is an elected member of the Association of California Water Agencies Region 9 board.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that delivers water to 26 member agencies serving 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

Note to editors: A photo of Director Dennstedt is available upon request.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:08pAUTOWEB, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pAMAZON COM  : Statements Made In Litigation Can Support Prosecution History Estoppel
AQ
04:08pCODEXIS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pSILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pSENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pHERON THERAPEUTICS, INC. /DE/  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pIDEANOMICS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pPRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pDAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pSMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Oil falls from multi-year highs on firmer dollar, hike in UK COVID cases
5Gold slips over 2%, palladium sheds 10% as post-Fed slide accelerates

HOT NEWS