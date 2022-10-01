Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Director general of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant detained by Russian patrol - Energoatom

10/01/2022 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: IAEA expert mission visits Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

KYIV (Reuters) -The director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was detained by a Russian patrol, Energoatom, the state-owned company in charge of the plant, said on Saturday.

Ihor Murashov was detained on his way from Europe's largest nuclear plant to the town of Enerhodar around 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday, company chief Petro Kotin said in a statement.

"He was taken out of the car, and with his eyes blindfolded he was driven in an unknown direction," Kotin wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding there was no immediate word on Murashov's fate.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has been a focal point of Russia's seven-month invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow and Kyiv accuse each other of shelling the facility, risking a nuclear disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for area around the plant, which is staffed by Ukrainians, to be demilitarized.

Murashov "bears main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety" of the plant and his detention "jeopardizes the safety of operation of Ukraine and Europe's largest nuclear power plant", Kotin said.

He called on Russian forces to "stop immediately the acts of nuclear terrorism towards the management and personnel" of the plant and release Murashov.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34aUkraine encircles Russian forces around Lyman stronghold - military
RE
04:26aFlag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day
RE
03:45aLebanon receives U.S. mediator proposals for maritime border with Israel -presidency
RE
03:29aGas starts flowing to Poland through new Baltic Pipe pipeline
RE
03:10aTesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot
RE
03:05aDirector general of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant detained by Russian patrol - Energoatom
RE
03:02aUnder a cloud of belt-tightening, Paris Fashion Week struts on
RE
02:58aIndia defers tax levy on unblended, dirtier fuel amid rising prices
RE
02:53aTurkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
RE
02:49aThai c.bank says has acted to curb baht volatility
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for grow..
2OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
3Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'
4Austalia's Optus says 'deeply sorry' for cyberattack
5German finance minister says EU LNG price cap should be higher than mar..

HOT NEWS