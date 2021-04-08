Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Disclosing New “Renewable Oil” in the Government's Balance Sheet

04/08/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Posted by Alok Verma[1]

Governments worldwide are collecting huge quantities of data on individuals, the economy, agriculture, demography, geography and natural resources, traffic, weather, climate change, gender inequalities and many other topics to support the delivery of public goods and services to citizens and monitor their impact. We are witnessing an emerging era in which data is new oil in the digital economy. The private sector has already moved fast in realizing the enormous benefits of their information assets. Many companies have appointed Chief Data Officers (CDO) who are responsible for 'managing and leveraging data as an enterprise business asset and developing data strategies' to achieve organizational goals.

Some governments are now beginning to follow suit by using innovative methods of collection and dissemination, as well as new ways of delivering public goods and services that leverage information assets ('digital governments'). Information assets should allow governments to derive economic benefits such as improved tax compliance and collections, better prediction and management of natural disasters, and improved expenditure efficiency. From a PFM perspective, information assets will result in changes in the composition of the balance sheet. Traditional IT infrastructure (hardware and software) which is capitalized now could be immediately expensed by renting or leasing it, thus avoiding a huge upfront capital investment.

According to international accounting standards (IPSAS-31) information assets are defined as internally generated intangible assets. A fuller definition of these assets could be 'meaningful, processed data controlled by an entity resulting from past events from which future economic benefits or service potential are expected to flow to the entity'.

This definition may pose challenges in determining when the data become assets and are ready to generate future economic benefits. Moreover, information assets have interesting characteristics different from traditional assets as they can be shared and replicated and used by multiple entities simultaneously. Clear guidelines will be required to define 'control' over such assets. There are also challenges in determining reliably the cost of these assets. In the private sector, work has started to measure the value of information assets, but different concepts of value may be relevant. The Gartner report, for example, discusses how to measure the business value, 'performance value', market value and economic value of information assets.

In government, it is an opportune time to start working to develop methodologies for defining and measuring information assets, establishing recognition and derecognition criteria, defining the assets' useful life and amortization schedules, and rules related to the sharing and transfer of these assets. The 'Data/Information Life Cycle', which describes the various phases of the cycle from the point when data is created until the time data is purged and no longer in use, could be a good starting point.

The data archival policies of governments could serve as a basic framework for further research on estimating the useful life of this class of assets. Work will be also required to define the various classes of information assets that should be disclosed in the government's annual financial statements and to make this information transparent and meaningful.

As Peter Drucker said, 'What gets measured gets managed'. The recognition of data as assets on the balance sheet will demolish that traditional view that such information belongs to the government's IT departments. It will also require the investment of resources to mine, refine and 'maintain' this new 'renewable oil' in the digital economy. Another key task for governments will be to recognize and manage the emerging class of fiscal risks from cybercrimes and frauds related to information assets.

Given the speed with which the digital revolution is engulfing governments around the world, it is only a matter of time before PFM professionals become deeply involved in developing methodologies and standards in these areas.

[1] Fiscal Affairs Department, IMF.

Note: The posts on the IMF PFM Blog should not be reported as representing the views of the IMF. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of the IMF or IMF policy.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pMICROSOFT  : How gamifying machine learning leads to stronger security and AI models
PU
03:39pTREASURIES OUTLOOK-U.S. yields fall after Fed Chair Powell's dovish comments, jobless claims
RE
03:39pUNITED STATES BASKETBALL LEAGUE INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pGAINSIGHT  : Announces Horizon Analytics
BU
03:37pIllumina CEO says GRAIL deal is good for competition
RE
03:37pMultiple Firefighter Injuries in Recent Apartment Fires Point to Need for Fire Sprinklers
GL
03:36pFoundation Communities Receives $1.5M to Build Austin Apartments
BU
03:34pKEY GREEN TRANSITIONS & INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE : views from the World Bank Group/IMF Spring Meetings
PU
03:34pKAHOOT  : Business Insider España showcases Kahoot!'s growth journey and plans for its next phase of growth
PU
03:34pKAHOOT  : Educators can foster interactivity in virtual classrooms with Kahoot!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Wall Street advances as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ