Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Discord ends sale talks with Microsoft - sources

04/20/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Discord app logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken photo

(Reuters) -Messaging platform Discord Inc has ended deal talks with Microsoft Inc and plans to focus on expanding the business as a standalone company, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company will focus on building the chat platform and making money from its user base that has grown quickly during the pandemic. A public listing is on the table but not imminent, the sources added.

Microsoft and Discord did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters had reported in March that Microsoft was in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 billion.

Social networking has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic as people increasingly go online for activities from gaming to investment.

Discord, which allows public and private groups to gather and chat by text, audio and video, has expanded from a gamers club to all types of communities, including sports fans, music groups and cryptocurrency investors.

With over 140 million users, its business model stands out in the social network space where so many technology companies, such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, rely on advertising for the bulk of the revenue.

The San Francisco-based company's revenue grew to $130 million last year through its Nitro premium subscriptions, at $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually, for features such as special emojis and enhanced video resolution.

In December, Discord raised $100 million in a private funding round that valued it at $7 billion, counting Greenoaks Capital and Index Ventures as investors.

Microsoft has been on an acquisition spree following its failed bid for TikTok last summer. This year, it has acquired gaming company Zenimax in a $7.5 billion acquisition and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about $16 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru, Krystal Hu and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Richard Chang)

By Krystal Hu and Chavi Mehta


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 0.31% 302.5521 Delayed Quote.10.65%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.42% 257.42 Delayed Quote.17.23%
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -0.21% 53.09 Delayed Quote.20.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43pDiscord ends sale talks with Microsoft - sources
RE
02:41pChina's Alibaba invests $350 million in capital increase to Turkey's Trendyol - trade registry
RE
02:39pApple targets remote workers with new iPad Pro, slim iMacs using own chips
RE
02:32pSoccer-Man City joining Chelsea in quitting Super League - reports
RE
02:28pU.S. Senator Capito expects Republican infrastructure proposal in coming days
RE
02:28pEU SET TO RATCHET UP AI FINES TO 6% OF TURNOVER : EU document
RE
02:24pSoccer-Chelsea to pull out of Super League - BBC report
RE
02:20pU.S. Treasury official, bank CEOs discuss boosting 'economic inclusion'
RE
02:20pAdeyemo, bank ceos discussed economic inclusion and need to expand credit access for low-, middle-income communitie
RE
02:20pU.s. treasury's adeyemo met with bank ceos, discussed review of economic, financial sanctions- statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
2Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
3Options on Coinbase Global start trading in robust volume
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : DogeDay hashtags help meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin hit new high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ