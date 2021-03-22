Log in
Discord explores sale at over $10 billion valuation after multiple approaches - VentureBeat

03/22/2021 | 06:33pm EDT
(Reuters) - Discord Inc is exploring a sale that could value the messaging platform for online gamers at more than $10 billion, tech news site VentureBeat reported on Monday, citing sources.

The San Francisco-based company, which has received interest from multiple buyers, is in final talks with one party, the report said.

Discord said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted prospects of gaming companies as people stayed at home and turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns.

U.S. gaming company Roblox made a strong market debut earlier this month after going public through a direct listing rather than a traditional initial public offering.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
