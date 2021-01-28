Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Discord says working with 'Wallstreetbets' team to moderate its new server

01/28/2021 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Discord Inc, a messaging platform for online gamers, said on Thursday it was working with the 'Wallstreetbets' Reddit chat room team to moderate its new server.

Discord said on Wednesday it had removed the WallStreetBets server from its platform for violating its guidelines on hate speech and spreading misinformation.

The Reddit chat room that has driven stock surges for GameStop and other companies will be allowed back on Discord so long as "they improve their moderation practices", a Discord spokeswoman said.

"We have reached out to the moderators to provide them with support and advice", she added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pU.s. treasury's yellen, in call with french finance minister le maire, commits to "re-engage actively" in oecd talks on international taxation-treasury statement
RE
03:33pStocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases
RE
03:33pWith vaccinations on the rise, U.S. economy remains in the waiting room
RE
03:32pLukoil unit to remove crude stored at idled Come-by-Chance refinery -sources
RE
03:30pOil eases as demand worries offset weaker dollar, big storage draw
RE
03:28pOUTBACK GOLDFIELDS : Reminds Skarb Shareholders to Register Shares (copy)
PU
03:27pGM aims to end sale of gasoline, diesel-powered cars, SUVs, light trucks by 2035
RE
03:26pWomen's Earnings in Colorado – 2019
PU
03:26pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Women's Earnings in Missouri – 2019
PU
03:25pDiscord says working with 'Wallstreetbets' team to moderate its new server
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ