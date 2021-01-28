Discord says working with 'Wallstreetbets' team to moderate its new server

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Discord Inc, a messaging platform for
online gamers, said on Thursday it was working with the
'Wallstreetbets' Reddit chat room team to moderate its new
server.
Discord said on Wednesday it had removed the WallStreetBets
server from its platform for violating its guidelines on hate
speech and spreading misinformation.
The Reddit chat room that has driven stock surges for
GameStop and other companies will be allowed back on
Discord so long as "they improve their moderation practices", a
Discord spokeswoman said.
"We have reached out to the moderators to provide them with
support and advice", she added.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)