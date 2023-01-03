Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

Discount supermarket Aldi posts record Christmas in UK

01/03/2023 | 12:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - German discount supermarket chain Aldi enjoyed record UK sales during the Christmas trading period, it announced Tuesday, as the country struggles with soaring prices.

Sales during December topped GBP1.4 billion, up more than 26% from a year earlier, with the company profiting also from food and drink purchases during the football World Cup, according to a statement.

"Aldi reported its best Christmas ever... despite the rising cost of living," the group said.

UK annual inflation stands at around 11%, the highest level in decades, largely owing to a surge in global food and energy prices last year.

source: AFP

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Companies"
12:32pTransactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons
GL
12:32pTransactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons
GL
12:31pRideshare Driver Embarks on Cross-Country Journey to Visit All 50 States, Get Out of Poverty, and Uplift and Inspire 10,000 Souls, and Turn His Journey into a Movie
AQ
12:31pRyan Specialty Completes Acquisition of Griffin Underwriting Services
BU
12:28pEurocommercial Properties N : Interim dividend announcement
PU
12:28pDiscount supermarket Aldi posts record Christmas in UK
AN
12:28pBalchem Corporation to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference January 11, 2023
GL
12:28pBalchem Corporation to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference January 11, 2023
GL
12:28pChip Maker Nvidia Partners with Foxconn to Develop Electric Vehicles
DJ
12:26pCovid-positive China arrivals will not be subject to UK quarantine
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Downgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Exclusive-Tesla China boss Zhu promoted to global role - company postin..
4Chinese EV Stocks Rise After Strong December Deliveries
5FRESENIUS SE : Jefferies raises its recommendation to Buy

HOT NEWS