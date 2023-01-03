Discount supermarket Aldi posts record Christmas in UK

(Alliance News) - German discount supermarket chain Aldi enjoyed record UK sales during the Christmas trading period, it announced Tuesday, as the country struggles with soaring prices.

Sales during December topped GBP1.4 billion, up more than 26% from a year earlier, with the company profiting also from food and drink purchases during the football World Cup, according to a statement.

"Aldi reported its best Christmas ever... despite the rising cost of living," the group said.

UK annual inflation stands at around 11%, the highest level in decades, largely owing to a surge in global food and energy prices last year.

source: AFP

