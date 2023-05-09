LONDON (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl plans to recruit over 1,500 distribution centre workers to support its aggressive store expansion across the country, it said on Tuesday.

Lidl GB, part of the Schwarz retail group, currently trades from over 960 stores in Britain and has a target of over 1,100.

The stores are serviced by a network of 13 regional distribution centres.

Lidl GB also said it has submitted plans for a new distribution centre in Leeds, northern England, which if approved would create a further 400 jobs.

Lidl GB and discount rival Aldi UK are Britain's fastest growing grocers, both achieving record market shares over the 12 weeks to April 16 of 7.6% and 10.1% respectively, according to industry data.

