Lidl GB, part of the Schwarz retail group, currently trades from over 960 stores in Britain and has a target of over 1,100.
The stores are serviced by a network of 13 regional distribution centres.
Lidl GB also said it has submitted plans for a new distribution centre in Leeds, northern England, which if approved would create a further 400 jobs.
Lidl GB and discount rival Aldi UK are Britain's fastest growing grocers, both achieving record market shares over the 12 weeks to April 16 of 7.6% and 10.1% respectively, according to industry data.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)