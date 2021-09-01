Discover the Latest in Home Entertainment with the New Hisense L9G TriChroma Laser TV

The Hisense L9G TriChroma Laser TV is available to purchase now

Hisense, provider of high-performance televisions and appliances, reveals the newest addition to their premium entertainment lineup: the L9G TriChroma Laser TV. The L9G is a 3000 Lumen, 4K, ultra short throw projection TV that features the TriChroma laser engine, which uses pure red, green and blue lasers to achieve 107% of the BT.2020 color space. The L9G comes with a perfectly paired Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen to remove the guesswork and extra expense around finding the right companion to the laser projector. Premium features such as 40W Dolby Atmos® sound, High-Speed HDMI, HDR10/HLG, Filmmaker Mode, and WiSA Ready make the L9G a truly modern option for your next big screen upgrade.

“The trend in bigger TV screens at home continues to grow, and Laser TV is a compelling solution, with its super-bright 4K laser projection, massive screen, and smart TV features,” says Ken Welty, Director of Laser TV at Hisense USA. “Hisense introduced its first ultra short throw Laser TV in 2014 and has always understood its potential. So with each model release we’re raising the bar and growing the category - improving picture quality, delivering better features, and making big screen laser projection accessible to everyone.”

The L9G comes in multiple options, depending on viewers’ preferences and home setup. For those looking to build a dedicated home theater, the L9G with ALR Cinema Screen achieves exceptional color accuracy with wide viewing angles. For others whose interest is in displacing their main TV in a bright, airy living room, the L9G with ALR Daylight Screen may be the better option, as this screen configuration offers increased brightness and ambient light rejection capabilities for viewing in brighter surroundings. For the 100” size consumers can choose the screen that best fits their space and intended usage. The 120” model comes with the ALR Cinema Screen.

The L9G TriChroma Laser TV is equipped with the Android TV platform so viewers can choose from more than 5,000 apps and games including Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and much more. Android TV also comes with built-in Google Assistant, so consumers can use the voice remote to quickly search and find what they would like to watch. The L9G also works with Alexa and comes Control4 certified so it can easily integrate with other smart home IoT devices and control systems.

The L9G Laser TV, including a 100” or 120” ALR screen, is available through authorized resellers found at Hisense-USA.com. The 100” L9G retails at $5499.99 and is now shipping to consumers. The 120” L9G will be available in the coming weeks for $5999.99. As the finale to Hisense’s Upgrade Season event with Brand Ambassador Dwyane Wade, consumers who purchase the 100” L9G in September can enter a contest to win their L9G for free. To learn more about the contest and how to enter visit the link here. To learn more about Hisense visit www.hisense-usa.com.

HISENSE L9G SERIES FEATURES

4K Ultra-Short Throw - Positioned just inches from the wall, the L9G Laser TV casts a massive image at beautiful 4K resolution. Up to 3.5x more screen than a 65” TV.

- Positioned just inches from the wall, the L9G Laser TV casts a massive image at beautiful 4K resolution. Up to 3.5x more screen than a 65” TV. TriChroma Laser Engine - The L9G uses pure red, green and blue lasers to achieve new levels of color performance, reaching 107% of the BT.2020 color space.

- The L9G uses pure red, green and blue lasers to achieve new levels of color performance, reaching 107% of the BT.2020 color space. High Dynamic Range - With a brightness of 3000 Lumens, L9G’s High Dynamic Range delivers incredible specular highlights and depth of color, to give every scene the stunning details it deserves.

- With a brightness of 3000 Lumens, L9G’s High Dynamic Range delivers incredible specular highlights and depth of color, to give every scene the stunning details it deserves. Smooth Motion - The Digital Micromirror Device reacts faster to movement than LED or OLED, creating motion that’s smoother than any other type of display. MEMC Technology helps too, making fast-action in sports, movies and games more fluid.

- The Digital Micromirror Device reacts faster to movement than LED or OLED, creating motion that’s smoother than any other type of display. MEMC Technology helps too, making fast-action in sports, movies and games more fluid. DLP Technology Powered by Texas Instruments - The projection technology used in 9 out of 10 cinemas worldwide to create laser-focused detail is now available at home. Every piece of content feels like it’s fresh from the theater.

- The projection technology used in 9 out of 10 cinemas worldwide to create laser-focused detail is now available at home. Every piece of content feels like it’s fresh from the theater. Long Lifespan - X-Fusion™ laser light technology provides up to 25,000+ hours of entertainment without the need of replacing a bulb - because there is none.

- X-Fusion™ laser light technology provides up to 25,000+ hours of entertainment without the need of replacing a bulb - because there is none. Ambient Light Rejecting Screen - The included UST ALR screen is perfectly paired with the L9G projector to produce a color accurate picture with incredible viewing angles and brightness uniformity.

- The included UST ALR screen is perfectly paired with the L9G projector to produce a color accurate picture with incredible viewing angles and brightness uniformity. Dolby Atmos ® - L9G’s 40W Dolby Atmos sound reveals every detail of the audio mix with unparalleled clarity and depth. A high-speed HDMI port with eARC also allows pass-through so users can enjoy high bitrate audio through their home theater.

® - L9G’s 40W Dolby Atmos sound reveals every detail of the audio mix with unparalleled clarity and depth. A high-speed HDMI port with eARC also allows pass-through so users can enjoy high bitrate audio through their home theater. Android TV OS - Android TV OS brings more than 5,000 apps and games to the biggest screen in the home. Watch live sports and news from popular channels or gather around to watch the hottest videos with 1,000+ Chromecast compatible apps.

- Android TV OS brings more than 5,000 apps and games to the biggest screen in the home. Watch live sports and news from popular channels or gather around to watch the hottest videos with 1,000+ Chromecast compatible apps. WiSA Ready - integrate your wireless multi-channel surround sound, the L9G is WiSA Ready.

- integrate your wireless multi-channel surround sound, the L9G is WiSA Ready. Smart Home Ready - Built-in WiFi, Google Assistant, Works with Alexa and Control4 certified, the L9G can integrate with smart home IoT devices and control systems.

- Built-in WiFi, Google Assistant, Works with Alexa and Control4 certified, the L9G can integrate with smart home IoT devices and control systems. Eye-Safety (And Kid Resilient) - The L9G features a proximity sensor that shuts off the laser light source when a moving body gets too close. This protects the eyes and is also a great feature to stop the little ones from placing items on the laser console. Users also have the option to turn off the eye-safety feature.

ABOUT HISENSE USA CORPORATION AND HISENSE COMPANY, LTD.

Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., established in 1969 and headquartered in Qingdao, China. Hisense USA Corporation offers an innovative range of technology products that disrupt the consumer electronics industry, challenge the competition and provide significant value to consumers. Distributed across North America, Hisense USA Corporation product portfolio includes televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers and freezers.

