Discover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services,
a provider of credit cards, told Reuters it will allow its
network to track purchases at gun retailers come April, making
it the first among its peers to publicly give a date for moving
ahead with the initiative, which is aimed at helping authorities
probe gun-related crimes.
Discover's announcement came after the International
Organization for Standardization (ISO), which decides on the
classification of merchant categories used by payment cards,
approved in September the launch of a dedicated code for gun
retailers.
Proponents of the move, including gun control activists and
Democratic politicians, say it will allow financial institutions
to better assist authorities in investigating crimes involving
gun violence in the United States.
While the codes will not show specific items purchased, some
Republican politicians have spoken out against the move, arguing
it could violate the privacy of U.S. citizens lawfully buying
guns.
Discover said it will include the new code in its next
policy and product update to merchants and payment partners in
April.
"We remain focused on continuing to protect and support
lawful purchases on our network while protecting the privacy of
cardholders," Discover said in its statement to Reuters.
A Discover spokesperson said following the publication
of the story that other payment network companies had already
decided to implement the new code in April, and that Discover
was following their lead. The Discover spokesperson declined to
name those peers.
"We were following the industry for consistent
implementation," the spokesperson said.
Representatives for Discover's major peers -- Visa Inc
, Mastercard Inc and American Express Co --
declined to comment to Reuters on what their schedules for
introducing the new code are. Last fall, the companies said they
would work to implement the code while respecting privacy
rights.
A representative for Geneva-based ISO said the new code,
dubbed "5723 - Gun and ammunition shops" - will be available for
financial institutions to use by the end of February.
"The decision to use the new merchant category code is
eventually left up to the users in the industry," the ISO
representative said.
Discover handled 2% of the $9.56 trillion purchased on U.S.
credit and debit cards in 2022, according to industry researcher
Nilson Report. Industry leader Visa had a 61% share, Mastercard
26% and American Express 11%.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)