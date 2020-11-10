Discovery Capital Management Will Vote For All of WaterMill's Stated Proposals at Ziopharm Oncology

Discovery Capital Management, LLC (collectively with its affiliated entities, “Discovery” or “we”) today announced that it will vote 100% of its more than 10.6 million shares of Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm”) in support of each of WaterMill Asset Management Corporation’s proposals on the White Consent Card. Discovery’s more than 10.6 million shares equal approximately 4.97% of Ziopharm’s outstanding shares. We believe the changes proposed will help unlock the substantial hidden value in the shares of Ziopharm, which in our opinion has the science and intellectual property assets to justify an estimated value of more than $20 per share.

About Discovery Capital Management

Discovery Capital Management, LLC is an investment manager based in South Norwalk, Connecticut that was founded by Robert Citrone in 1999.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including future operations, are neither promises nor guarantees and may constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. There is no assurance or guarantee with respect to the prices at which any securities of the Issuer will trade, and such securities may not trade at prices that are stated, estimated or implied herein. Any such forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current assumptions, estimates and expectations, but are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Numerous factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks and other risk factors detailed in various publicly available documents filed by the Issuer from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov, including but not limited to, such information appearing under the caption “Risk Factors” in Issuer’s Annual Report. Discovery cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Discovery disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Issuer expectations or future events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results may differ from those set forth in such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006218/en/