Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Discovery shareholders approve WarnerMedia acquisition

03/11/2022 | 11:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: AT&T logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Discovery and Warner Media logos in this illustration

(Reuters) -Discovery Inc shareholders voted Friday to approve the media company's $43 billion merger with WarnerMedia, moving the deal one step closer to completion.

Shareholders approved various measures, such as charter amendments and a share issuance proposal, related to the transaction. They also supported golden parachute payments to executives, in case the transaction fails to close.

The outcome was all but assured, as two of Discovery's major investors, John C. Malone and Advance/Newhouse, agreed to vote their shares in favor of the merger. They together represent 43% of Discovery's voting shares.

In May, AT&T announced it would spin-off WarnerMedia, whose assets include HBO, CNN and the Warner Bros studio, and merge it with Discovery. The combination would create one of the world's largest media companies with a breadth of well-known film franchises and television series, including Harry Potter, the Lord of the Rings, "Succession" and the reality-series "90 Day Fiance" and "Property Brothers."

The transaction has cleared regulatory reviews by the U.S. Department of Justice and the European Commission. Earlier this week, AT&T and Discovery secured funding for the deal through a $30 billion bond offering.

The merger is expected to close as soon as April, with Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav leading the new Warner Brothers Discovery.

(Reporting by Dawn ChmielewskiEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36aU.N. political chief says need for negotiations to stop war in Ukraine 'could not be more urgent'
RE
11:35aProtesters at energy conference find support for their cause - Ukraine
RE
11:29aDollar edges up after Putin's comment about progress in Ukraine talks
RE
11:26aRussian strikes in west Ukraine aimed at halting use of airfields-US official
RE
11:25aIndia says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
RE
11:23aDiscovery shareholders approve WarnerMedia acquisition
RE
11:22aAs EV demand rises, Biden officials warm to new mines
RE
11:22aRussian strikes in west Ukraine aimed at halting use of airfields-US official
RE
11:21aS.Africa's rand firms on hints of positive talks between Russia, Ukraine
RE
11:20aTexas top court deals blow to clinics seeking to block abortion law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2S&P 500 struggles for direction as Meta Platforms, Ukraine crisis weigh
3China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
4Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
5Stocks mixed after Putin sees 'positive shifts' in Ukraine talks

HOT NEWS