Discussion of ongoing work in preparation for the conduct of the population census

On January 26 this year, a webinar was organized, which was dedicated to the discussion of the measures carried out on the works related to the conduct of the population census in our country in 2023.

This webinar, conducted under the leadership of Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Statistics Mahmudjon Ziyadullayev, was attended by the head of the Department for the organization and conduct of the census processes - Kobil Berdikulov, heads of departments, as well as representatives of territorial departments of statistics.

The meeting discussed the state of the study of cartographic materials, schematic plans and maps prepared in accordance with the technical conditions, the state of updating the tables formed according to the lists of apartments available in settlements with an indication of the population size, cases of setting numbers in houses, as well as the campaign to explain to the general public the essence and content of the population census.

The employees of the territorial statistics Departments were provided with appropriate proposals and recommendations on what should be paid attention to in the process of preparing for the conduct of the population census.

Source: The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on statistics