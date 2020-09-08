Disinfectants for use against COVID-19 in the ARTG for legal supply in Australia

ARTG number: 343117
Product name: 75HG - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Manufacturer: Fresche Bioscience Pty Ltd
License name: Fresche Bioscience Pty Ltd - 75HG - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 331860
Product name: Aeris Active & Evocide Extra Hospital Grade Disinfectant Cleaner
Manufacturer: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 332364
Product name: AP439 Biosan II
Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd
License name: Everard Paynter and Keith Paynter Family Trust - AP439 Biosan II - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed other
ARTG number: 332284
Product name: AP610 Percide
Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd
License name: Everard Paynter and Keith Paynter Family Trust - AP610 Percide - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed other
ARTG number: 342553
Product name: AP689 Kwiksan - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd
License name: Everard Paynter and Keith Paynter Family Trust - AP689 Kwiksan - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 340993
Product name: Asepti Active Liquid - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Hangzhou Saraco Qimei Nonwovens Co Ltd
License name: ECOLAB PTY LTD/ HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - BENZALKONIUM CHLORIDE AND DIALKYLDIMETHYLAMMONIUM CHLORIDE
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 340994
Product name: Asepti Active Wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Hangzhou Saraco Qimei Nonwovens Co Ltd
License name: ECOLAB PTY LTD/ HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - BENZALKONIUM CHLORIDE AND DIALKYLDIMETHYLAMMONIUM CHLORIDE
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 342810
Product name: Asepti Disinfectant 1 - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Inline Systems Pty Ltd
License name: Ecolab Pty Ltd - Asepti Disinfectant 1 - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 336809
Product name: Aussan L44 Concentrate
Manufacturer: Environmental Services Pty Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 341130
Product name: BPCD - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Manufacturer: Symbio Australia
License name: GLOBAL BIOPROTECT PTY LTD - HOUSEHOLD/COMMERCIAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - 3-(TRIMETHOXYSILYL)PROPYL DIMETHYL OCTADECYL AMMONIUM CHLORIDE, POLY(HEXAMETHYLENE BIGUANIDE), BENZALK
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 340790
Product name: BPDC - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Manufacturer: BOWER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD (Australia)
License name: BOWER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD - BPDC - Disinfectant household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 299351
Product name: Clinell Low level instrument grade disinfectant wipe
Manufacturer: Gama Healthcare Ltd
License name: GAMA Healthcare Australia Pty Ltd - Medical device cleaning/disinfecting wipe
Therapeutic type: Medical Device Included Class IIb
ARTG number: 178363
Product name: Clinell Universal Sanitising Wipes and Spray
Manufacturer: Gama Healthcare Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 335416
Product name: Clinicare Hospital Grade Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd
License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Clinicare Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 333208
Product name: Clorox disinfecting wipes
Manufacturer: The Clorox Company
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 341270
Product name: Clorox® Anywhere® Daily Disinfectant and Sanitizer - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: The Clorox Company
License name: Clorox Australia Pty Limited - Clorox® Anywhere® Daily Disinfectant and Sanitizer - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 336291
Product name: Coles Ultra Hospital Grade Surface Spray Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd
License name: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd - Coles Ultra Hospital Grade Surface Spray Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 332361
Product name: CounterFlu Hospital Grade Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Agar Cleaning Systems Pty Ltd
License name: Agar Cleaning Systems Pty Ltd - CounterFlu Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 342996
Product name: CoviKill Disinfectant Wipes, Spray and Liquid - Disinfectant, hospital gra
Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd
License name: Scientific Protection Services Pty Ltd - CoviKill Disinfectant Wipes, Spray and Liquid - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 335416
Product name: CoviKill Hospital Grade Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd
License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Benzethonium Chloride - Isopropyl Alcohol
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 342950
Product name: Dettol Antibacterial Household Grade Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited (United Kingdom)
License name: Reckitt Benckiser Pty Ltd - Dettol Antibacterial Household Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 335416
Product name: Everyday Essentials Hospital Grade Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd
License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Benzethonium Chloride - Isopropyl Alcohol
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 343004
Product name: eWater Hard Surface Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Manufacturer: eWater Group Pty Ltd
License name: eWater Group Pty Ltd - eWater Hard Surface Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 332716
Product name: Fuzion
Manufacturer: The Clorox Company
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 335509
Product name: Germicidal Wipes
Manufacturer: The Clorox Company
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 65954
Product name: Glen 20 Surface Spray Disinfectant - Hospital Grade
Manufacturer: Reckitt Benckiser Pty Ltd
License name: NON/ STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - Ethanol
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 336791
Product name: Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes
Manufacturer: Zhejiang Qimei Commodity Co Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 340775
Product name: Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Ningbo Riway Daily Commodity Co Ltd (China)
License name: International Consolidated Business Group Pty Ltd - Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 340776
Product name: Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Zeta Group (New Zealand)
License name: International Consolidated Business Group Pty Ltd - Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 335416
Product name: Independent Dental Hospital Grade Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd
License name: Dentalife Australia Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant - Benzethonium Chloride - Isopropyl Alcohol
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 336973
Product name: Ki-ose
Manufacturer: Callington Haven Pty Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 342610
Product name: Lemon Bleach - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Jasol Australia
License name: JASOL AUSTRALIA- HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 292455
Product name: Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitiser
Manufacturer: Oculus Technologies of Mexico SA de CV
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 341990
Product name: Natroshield Disinfectant 10X Concentrate
Manufacturer: Spechem Consultants Pty Ltd (Australia)[70289]
License name: EFFECTIVE ORGANICS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - LACTIC ACID, OCTANOIC ACID
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 341990
Product name: Natroshield Disinfectant 50X Concentrate
Manufacturer: Spechem Consultants Pty Ltd (Australia)[70289]
License name: EFFECTIVE ORGANICS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - LACTIC ACID, OCTANOIC ACID
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 341990
Product name: Natroshield Disinfectant RTU
Manufacturer: Spechem Consultants Pty Ltd (Australia)[70289]
License name: EFFECTIVE ORGANICS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - LACTIC ACID, OCTANOIC ACID
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 336972
Product name: Netbiokem
Manufacturer: Callington Haven Pty Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 338731
Product name: Newgen Microbe Guard
Manufacturer: Loral Ipsum Pty Ltd (Australia)
License name: Newgen Healthcare Australia Pty Ltd - 9345771003012 - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed other
ARTG number: 337671
Product name: Oasis Pro 65 Bathroom Cleaner Descaler Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Ecolab Inc (United States Of America)
License name: Ecolab Pty Ltd - Oasis Pro 65 Bathroom Cleaner Descaler Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 145645
Product name: Oust 3 in 1
Manufacturer: Pax Australia Pty Limited
License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant, With Claims, Non-Sterile
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 343051
Product name: Oxivir Excel Wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Sapro Temizlik Urunleri AS (Turkey)
License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - DISINFECTANT, HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - HYDROGEN PEROXIDE
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 286618
Product name: Oxivir FIVE16
Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 339807
Product name: Oxivir FIVE16
Manufacturer: Crest Topicals Private Limited (India)
License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - NON/STERILE DISINFECTANTS Hospital Grade- WITH CLAIMS - Hydrogen peroxide
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 165058
Product name: Oxivir Tb
Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc
License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant with claims, Non-Sterile
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 338592
Product name: Oxivir Tb Wipes
Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc
License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Medical device cleaning/disinfecting wipe
Therapeutic type: Medical Device Included Class IIb
ARTG number: 164850
Product name: Oxivir Tb Wipes
Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc
License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant - With Claims, Non-Sterile
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 340690
Product name: Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant RTU - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Ecolab Pty Ltd (Australia)
License name: Ecolab Pty Ltd - Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant RTU - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 342839
Product name: PF-084 - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd
License name: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd - PF-084 - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 343050
Product name: PF-84 - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd (Australia)
License name: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd - PF-84 - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 337692
Product name: Premier disinfectant wipes
Manufacturer: Reynard Health Supplies Pty Ltd (Australia)
License name: Reynard Health Supplies Pty Ltd - Premier disinfectant wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 340256
Product name: Ramsol RS7 - Hospital Grade Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Applied Products Australia Pty Ltd
License name: QUIN GLOBAL PTY LTD -DISINFECTANT, HOSPITAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - QUATERNARY AMMONIUM COMPOUNDS
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 232011
Product name: S-7 XTRA Concentrate
Manufacturer: Nowra Chemical Manufacturers Pty Ltd T/A Nowchem Pharma
License name: Non/ sterile disinfectant - with claims
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 232014
Product name: S-7 XTRA RTU-750ml / S-7 XTRA Wipes
Manufacturer: Nowra Chemical Manufacturers Pty Ltd T/A Nowchem Pharma
License name: Non/ sterile disinfectant - with claims
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 341853
Product name: SAN-AIR Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant Ready to use
Manufacturer: San-Air Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)
License name: SAN-AIR Household Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 339933
Product name: Shield Citrus
Manufacturer: Clean Tech Hygiene Ltd (China)
License name: DIVERSEY AUSTRALIA PTY LTD HOUSEHOLD/COMMERCIAL GRADE -NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - Benzalkonium chloride
Therapeutic type: Other Therapeutic Good - Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 338686
Product name: Siqura Hospital grade surface disinfectant [Spray/Liquid]
Manufacturer: Fresche Bioscience Pty Ltd
License name: Fresche Bioscience Pty Ltd - Siqura Hospital grade surface disinfectant [Spray/Liquid] - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 338310
Product name: Spectrum
Manufacturer: Custom Chemicals International Pty Ltd
License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Spectrum - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 170556
Product name: Strike Surface Spray Hospital Grade Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd
License name: Aaron Laboratories Pty Ltd - Hospital Grade Disinfectant, 'Ethanol', 'Ortho Phenylphenol', with Claims, Non Sterile
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 338290
Product name: Taskforce Commercial Grade Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Custom Chemicals International Pty Ltd
License name: Diversey Australia Pty Ltd - Taskforce Commercial Grade Disinfectant - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 334780
Product name: Taskforce Commercial Grade Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Custom Chemicals International Pty Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 332715
Product name: Total 360
Manufacturer: The Clorox Company
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 232937
Product name: Trigene Advance Concentrates / Sterigene Concentrates
Manufacturer: Tristel Solutions Limited (United Kingdom
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 233129
Product name: Trigene Advance Solution / Sterigene Solution
Manufacturer: Tristel Solutions Limited (United Kingdom
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 340431
Product name: VIRA SAN All Surface Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Manufacturer: Clean Plus Chemicals Pty Ltd
License name: CLEAN PLUS CHEMICALS PTY LTD - HOSPITAL GRADE NON STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - BENZALKONIUM CHLORIDE, HYDROGEN PEROXIDE
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 153031
Product name: Virex II (J-flex / J-Fill)
Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc
License name: Hospital Grade disinfectant with claims, non sterile
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 341775
Product name: Virosol - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Manufacturer: 1TEK Biosafe
License name: 1TEK Biosafe - Virosol - Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 69000
Product name: Whiteley Industries Viraclean
Manufacturer: Whiteley Corporation Pty Ltd t/a Whiteley Medical
License name: NON/ STERILE DISINFECTANT - WITH CLAIMS - Benzalkonium chloride
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 224480
Product name: Zoono Z-71 Germkiller
Manufacturer: Elitepac Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant