Dislodged ship held in Suez Canal as talks continue over $916 mln claim

CAIRO, April 13 (Reuters) - A ship that blocked the Suez
Canal for almost a week in March is being held in the waterway
as canal authorities pursue a $916 million compensation claim
against the ship's Japanese owner, one of the vessel's insurers
and canal sources said on Tuesday.
The Ever Given container ship, owned by Shoei Kisen, has
been in a lake separating two sections of the canal since it was
dislodged on March 29, as the Suez Canal Authority (SCA)
conducts investigations.
Two SCA sources, who declined to be named, told Reuters a
court order had been issued for the ship to be held.
Negotiations over the compensation claim were still taking
place, according to one of the sources.
UK Club, the protection & indemnity (P&I) insurer for the
Ever Given, said the canal's claim included $300 million for a
"salvage bonus" and $300 million for "loss of reputation".
"Despite the magnitude of the claim, which was largely
unsupported, the owners and their insurers have been negotiating
in good faith with the SCA," UK Club said in a statement.
"On 12 April, a carefully considered and generous offer was
made to the SCA to settle their claim. We are disappointed by
the SCA's subsequent decision to arrest the vessel today."
Yumi Shinohara, deputy manager with owner Shoei Kisen's
fleet management department, confirmed earlier on Tuesday that
the canal had made a compensation claim and that the ship had
not been given clearance to leave, but gave no further details.
There was no immediate comment from the SCA, but the
authority's chairman Osama Rabie said on Egyptian TV last week
that the Ever Given would not leave until the investigation was
finished and compensation paid.
He said the canal had borne "great moral damage" as well as
shipping fee losses and salvage operation costs. He has also
said he hoped to settle matters amicably.
Results of the SCA's investigation were expected to be
announced by the end of the week, according to SCA sources.
International supply chains were thrown into disarray when
the 400 metre (430 yard) Ever Given ran aground in the canal on
March 23.
Specialist rescue teams took six days to free the vessel,
delaying the passage of more than 400 ships and causing others
to divert around Africa.
Industry sources told Reuters last week that reinsurers were
set to foot most of the bill for the ship's grounding, with
payouts expected to run into hundreds of millions of dollars.
Ships typically have P&I insurance, which covers third party
liability claims including environmental damage and injury.
Separate hull and machinery policies cover vessels against
physical damage.
One maritime lawyer said that normally the ship owner would
pay an agreed security that would allow the vessel and crew to
continue on their way with a court setting a final award later.
"Of course in this case, they are hoping for cash now," he
said.
