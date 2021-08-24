Disney Cruise Line mandates vaccination on Bahamas ship

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's cruise division
said on Tuesday it will require vaccination proof from all
passengers above the age of 12 traveling from Florida to the
Bahamas, as the COVID-19 Delta variant sweeps across the United
States.
For sailings beginning Sept. 3, travelers under the age of
12 will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test, the cruise
operator said in a blog https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/guest-services/advisory.
It also plans to cancel the Sept. 4 "Disney Fantasy" sailing.
Disney's cruise line had earlier said it did not insist on
vaccinations, but the change in stance comes after the U.S.
health regulator asked people at a high risk of severe COVID-19
illness to avoid cruises irrespective of vaccination status.
The Bahamas, a major hub for cruises, has also said it would
not allow those ships to dock in the country unless all
passengers 12 and older provide proof of vaccination.
Carnival Corp's namesake cruise line said on Sunday
it requires vaccination proof for all passengers aged 12 and
above.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)