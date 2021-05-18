Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest News
Disney Junior : Teams Up With Questlove and Black Thought From The Roots for New Animated Short Series 'Rise Up, Sing Out,' Focused on Race, Racism and Social Justice

05/18/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
-- Produced in Collaboration With Academy Award®-Winning Lion Forge Animation --

As kids and parents continue to navigate and understand the current issues happening in our country and around the world, Disney Junior—home to the #1 preschool network—announced today the new animated short series "Rise Up, Sing Out." Presenting important concepts around race, racism and social justice for the youngest viewers, the series consists of music-based shorts that are designed to provide an inspiring and empowering message about noticing and celebrating differences and providing a framework for conversation. The shorts are slated to premiere later this year across all Disney Junior platforms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006012/en/

Photo credit for Black Thought and Questlove: @iamsuede

Photo credit for Black Thought and Questlove: @iamsuede

The shorts will feature music by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter of the GRAMMY Award®-winning musical group The Roots, who are executive producing through their Two One Five Entertainment production company alongside Latoya Raveneau (Disney+'s highly anticipated "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder"), who also serves as executive producer. The Conscious Kid, an organization dedicated to equity and promoting healthy racial identity development in youth, is consulting on the series and will develop a viewing companion guide for parents. "Rise Up, Sing Out" is produced in collaboration with Academy Award-winning animation studio Lion Forge Animation ("Hair Love") for Disney Junior.

Photos are available here.

Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming and general manager, Disney Junior, said, "We recognize that many kids are experiencing a multitude of feelings around what's happening in our world today and know that many families are struggling with how to discuss sensitive issues around race. Our goal with these shorts is to open up the conversation and provide families with the tools and knowledge to address these important topics with their preschoolers in an age-appropriate manner through music and relatable kid experiences."

In a joint statement, Thompson and Trotter said, "It is an honor to work with the Disney Junior team to help create a series of shorts that will empower and uplift the future generations in the way we know best, through music. We hope these shorts will encourage the young audience to recognize and celebrate our differences as human beings while learning the tools to navigate real-world issues of racial injustice."

Press materials are available at www.dgepress.com.

Follow on Instagram and Twitter for up-to-date news on #RiseUpSingOut


© Business Wire 2021
