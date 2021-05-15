Disney World, U.S. theme parks update mask rules

Effective May 15th - masks are now optional in outdoor areas and pool decks at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but are still needed for entering rides and at indoor locations, according to the guidelines posted on its website.

Universal Orlando - a Disney competitor in the area - also relaxed its mask policy for guests at outdoor locations as well as SeaWorld who said on Saturday masks will no longer be required for guests who were fully vaccinated at its Florida locations, but would still be required for all of its employees.

GOVERNOR JARED POLIS: "We are thrilled with the recent CDC guidance."

Across the country, some governors followed suit.

On Friday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, announced that fully vaccinated people can go without masks unless they are in a place that requires them to do otherwise.

"We have now really reached a threshold where not enough people are vaccinated to end the pandemic, but enough people are vaccinated where especially those who are vaccinated no longer need to to wear masks."

And in Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said people who are outdoors will no longer need to wear masks regardless of whether they've been vaccinated, but while indoors, people who are not vaccinated or fully vaccinated must keep a mask on.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his state would follow the new CDC guidelines as well.

But not everyone is rushing to ease mask mandates.

In Los Angeles County for example, the health director there told local media that despite the CDC announcement, masks will continue to be required in workplaces and indoor public places until further review.