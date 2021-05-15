Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Disney World, U.S. theme parks update mask rules

05/15/2021 | 06:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disney World and other U.S. amusement parks updated their mask policy following the latest CDC guidance advising that fully vaccinated people no longer had to wear masks outdoors and indoors in most places.

Effective May 15th - masks are now optional in outdoor areas and pool decks at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but are still needed for entering rides and at indoor locations, according to the guidelines posted on its website.

Universal Orlando - a Disney competitor in the area - also relaxed its mask policy for guests at outdoor locations as well as SeaWorld who said on Saturday masks will no longer be required for guests who were fully vaccinated at its Florida locations, but would still be required for all of its employees.

GOVERNOR JARED POLIS: "We are thrilled with the recent CDC guidance."

Across the country, some governors followed suit.

On Friday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, announced that fully vaccinated people can go without masks unless they are in a place that requires them to do otherwise.

"We have now really reached a threshold where not enough people are vaccinated to end the pandemic, but enough people are vaccinated where especially those who are vaccinated no longer need to to wear masks."

And in Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said people who are outdoors will no longer need to wear masks regardless of whether they've been vaccinated, but while indoors, people who are not vaccinated or fully vaccinated must keep a mask on.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his state would follow the new CDC guidelines as well.

But not everyone is rushing to ease mask mandates.

In Los Angeles County for example, the health director there told local media that despite the CDC announcement, masks will continue to be required in workplaces and indoor public places until further review.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aREFILE-UPDATE 1-India records more than 4,000 daily COVID-19 deaths
RE
12:20aIndia adds 311,170 daily coronavirus infections to nearly 24.7 mln
RE
05/15Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal
RE
05/15U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack
RE
05/15Disney World, U.S. theme parks update mask rules
RE
05/15COMCAST  : Disney World and other U.S. theme parks update mask rules
RE
05/15Ecuador indigenous protestors block access to Petroecuador oil field
RE
05/15BANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander says all UK services working again after technical difficulties
RE
05/15DANIEL EK : Soccer-Spotify founder Ek says his bid for Arsenal was rejected
RE
05/15Peru's GDP up 18.21% in March as industry hits its stride
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack
2COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Disney World and other U.S. theme parks update mask rules
3Soros buys stocks linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : upbeat on economic prospects despi..
5VERUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : VERUS INTERNATIONAL : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Verus International, I..

HOT NEWS