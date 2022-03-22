Disney employees stage walkouts to protest company response to Florida bill

LOS ANGELES, March 22 (Reuters) - Employees of the Walt
Disney Co staged walkouts and social media campaigns on
Tuesday to protest the company's response to Florida
legislation that would limit classroom discussion of sexual
orientation or gender identity.
In a rare public demonstration of unrest, about 60 Disney
employees gathered at a park outside of Los Angeles, where they
wielded signs calling on Disney to "protect LGBTQ kids" and
chanted "Disney say gay. We won't go away."
"A lot of people enjoy working for Disney. And a lot of
people are upset that the company they love is harming the
subset of employees and their community in Florida,” said Taylor
White, a technical director at Disney television.
Disney has encountered internal criticism about its public
stance toward the legislation, which critics call the "Don't Say
Gay" bill.
On Tuesday, some employees walked in a demonstration around
the perimeter of the nearby Disney studios lot. Other employees
spoke out via Twitter. The turnout was modest for Disney, which
employs some 16,000 people in Burbank and Glendale, though many
are working from home because of the pandemic.
The protests culminated a week of abbreviated walk-outs
during scheduled breaks, as part of a campaign dubbed the
"Disney Do Better Walkout."
The organizers called on Disney to cease campaign
contributions to politicians supporting the Florida measure and
to develop a plan to protect employees from such legislation.
They also want Disney to halt construction in Florida, home of
the company's flagship Walt Disney World theme park, until the
state repeals the measure, which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis
has indicated he will sign it into law. If so, it goes into
effect July 1.
Disney attempted to address employee concerns though a
virtual town hall for employees on Monday. CEO Bob Chapek said
the company made a mistake initially remaining publicly silent
on the legislation and pledged to use the moment as a catalyst
for change.
Ahead of Tuesday's demonstrations, one unit within the
company, Disney+, offered public support for LGBTQIA+ colleagues
on Twitter, writing, "we strongly denounce all legislation that
infringes on the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA+
community."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by
David Gregorio)