Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Disney extends CEO Chapek's contract for three years

06/28/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, June 28 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday that its board of directors agreed to extend Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek's contract for three years, a major vote of confidence in his leadership following recent controversies.

Chapek became Disney's CEO in February 2020, succeeding Bob Iger just months before the pandemic disrupted the company's businesses from theme parks to movies and live sports.

"Disney was dealt a tough hand by the pandemic, yet with Bob at the helm, our businesses - from parks to streaming - not only weathered the storm, but emerged in a position of strength," board chair Susan Arnold said in a statement.

"Bob is the right leader at the right time for The Walt Disney Company, and the Board has full confidence in him and his leadership team," Arnold added.

The entertainment conglomerate has holdings including media networks, consumer products and theme parks including the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

In recent months, some analysts had wondered whether Chapek's position was at risk when he upset employees by initially refusing to condemn a bill in Florida that limited LGBTQ discussion in schools.

When the company eventually spoke out against the measure, Florida lawmakers stripped Disney of its self-governing status for Walt Disney World in Orlando.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pDollar Gains 0.50% to 136.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.65% to $1.2187 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.60% to $1.0522 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pJoint drills by U.S. and allies are step toward 'Asian NATO,' N.Korea media says
RE
05:30pStocks tumble after weak U.S. confidence data; oil gains
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 6.98% to $0.067 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 3.47% to $1160.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pU.S. White House To Announce Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy As U.S. Cases Climb - WaPo
RE
05:25pWhite house to announce monkeypox vaccine strategy as u.s. cases…
RE
05:24pExplainer-How the U.S. Supreme Court could hobble Biden's climate efforts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
2TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
3Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
4Petrobras : releases teasers for the sale of assets in refining and log..
5Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..

HOT NEWS