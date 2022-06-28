Disney extends CEO Chapek's contract for three years

LOS ANGELES, June 28 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said
on Tuesday that its board of directors agreed to extend Chief
Executive Officer Bob Chapek's contract for three years, a major
vote of confidence in his leadership following recent
controversies.
Chapek became Disney's CEO in February 2020, succeeding Bob
Iger just months before the pandemic disrupted the company's
businesses from theme parks to movies and live sports.
"Disney was dealt a tough hand by the pandemic, yet with Bob
at the helm, our businesses - from parks to streaming - not only
weathered the storm, but emerged in a position of strength,"
board chair Susan Arnold said in a statement.
"Bob is the right leader at the right time for The Walt
Disney Company, and the Board has full confidence in him and his
leadership team," Arnold added.
The entertainment conglomerate has holdings including media
networks, consumer products and theme parks including the Walt
Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
In recent months, some analysts had wondered whether
Chapek's position was at risk when he upset employees by
initially refusing to condemn a bill in Florida that limited
LGBTQ discussion in schools.
When the company eventually spoke out against the measure,
Florida lawmakers stripped Disney of its self-governing status
for Walt Disney World in Orlando.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Shariq Khan in
Bengaluru
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)