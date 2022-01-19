Log in
Disney names Rebecca Campbell as new international content group lead

01/19/2022
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it has named Rebecca Campbell as the lead for its new hub for international content creation to increase regional content for its streaming services.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -3.06% 61.078 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.27% 152.675 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
