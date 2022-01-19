Disney names Rebecca Campbell as new international content group lead

Log in
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it has named Rebecca Campbell as the lead for its new hub for international content creation to increase regional content for its streaming services.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
-3.06%
61.078
-7.20%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
0.27%
152.675
-1.69%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
