Disney names Susan Arnold as its first woman chair

12/01/2021 | 05:47pm EST
A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Wednesday tapped Susan Arnold as its chairman of the board, the first woman to be named to the role in the entertainment company's 98-year-long history.

Arnold, who has been a board member for 14 years, will succeed Bob Iger on Dec. 31.

Iger, who stepped down as Disney's chief executive officer in 2020 after 15 years in the role, will leave the company by the end of this month.

Arnold's appointment comes at a time when big corporations are moving away from an organizational structure where the CEO and chairperson roles are held by a single person following a push by corporate-governance experts, shareholders and, in some cases, regulators to untangle the two roles.

Arnold was formerly an operating executive of equity investment firm The Carlyle Group. She has also served in executive roles at Procter and Gamble and McDonald's Corp.

Several other Disney executives have announced plans to leave by the end of 2021, including Studios head Alan Horn, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television Gary Marsh and company general counsel Alan Braverman.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS