Disney offers streaming service discount for a month to boost subscribers

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Monday it
was offering a month of Disney+ for $1.99 for a limited period,
as the entertainment giant seeks to stem a slowdown in paid user
growth at its streaming service.
The promotion will begin on Nov. 8 and will be valid for a
week through Nov. 14 for new and eligible returning subscribers
in the United States and some other countries, Disney said in a
statement.
Disney, which charges $7.99 per month for its streaming
service in the United States, recently hinted at a slowdown in
subscriber growth in Disney+, leading to a rare Wall Street
downgrade.
Disney+, which has "Star Wars" and "Avengers" franchises in
its portfolio, picked up more new subscribers during the
COVID-19 pandemic as theater closures prompted more people to
turn to digital streaming to quench their entertainment needs.
As part of the promotions marking the launch of Disney+ two
years ago, the company said it would provide other offers
including an early entry into its theme parks for eligible
subscribers.
Disney will report its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.
