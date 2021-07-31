Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Disney rejects Scarlett Johansson's complaint over 'Black Widow' streaming release

07/31/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Scarlett Johannsson signs autographs on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters.

Disney said there was "no merit" to the lawsuit, saying it had complied with her contract. It added in a statement that the release of the movie on its streaming platform had "significantly enhanced her (Johansson's) ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date."

Johansson's complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation, which was based partly on box office receipts from what was supposed to be an exclusive run in cinemas.

"Black Widow" debuted on July 9 in theaters and for a $30 charge on the Disney+ streaming service. Disney has been testing the hybrid pattern for some films during the coronavirus pandemic as the company tried to boost its streaming service while many movie theaters around the world were closed.

Johansson's lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that Disney wanted to steer audiences toward Disney+, "where it could keep the revenues for itself while simultaneously growing the Disney+ subscriber base, a proven way to boost Disney's stock price."

"Second, Disney wanted to substantially devalue Ms. Johansson's agreement and thereby enrich itself," the lawsuit said.

The suit seeks unspecified damages to be determined at trial.

The outcome could have broad ramifications in Hollywood as media companies try to build their streaming services by offering premium programming to lure subscribers.

The Disney statement said the lawsuit was "especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Black Widow," the story of the Russian assassin turned Avenger, pulled in $80 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices over its debut weekend. The movie also generated $60 million through Disney+ purchases, Disney said.

Johansson has played the character in nine Marvel films.

Other movie studios including AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. have negotiated payments to actors and others involved in films that were originally planned for theaters only but also offered on streaming during the pandemic.

Johansson's suit said her representatives approached Disney about resolving the issue but were "largely ignored."

The actress topped the Forbes magazine list of the world's highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019. Johansson's pre-tax earnings totaled $56 million from June 2018 to June 2019.

Disney also is offering a same-day streaming release starting Friday for "Jungle Cruise," an action-adventure movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

By Lisa Richwine


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:20aAs cases surge, Thai hospital uses containers to store bodies
RE
08:42aTVA TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY : Demolishes Coal Plant for Development and Cleaner Energy
PU
07:59aMore countries hike climate pledges, piling pressure on major emitters
RE
07:58aU.S. Senate works on the weekend on $1 trln infrastructure bill
RE
07:53aOlympics-Organisers seek to prevent heatstroke with AI gadget
RE
07:52aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Low-priced frozen pork, chicken now available in Marikina
PU
07:35aDisney rejects Scarlett Johansson's complaint over 'Black Widow' streaming release
RE
06:32aAmazon-backed Rivian in talks with ministers over UK factory -Sky News
RE
06:13aInflation Here To Stay, Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina Warns - FT
RE
06:13aInflation here to stay, russia’s central bank governor elvira nabiullina warns - ft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FED'S BRAINARD: Can't wrap head around not having U.S. central bank digital currency
2KORE MINING LTD. : KORE MINING : Enhances Environmental, Social and Governance Practices and Grants Annual Inc..
3UK 'closing in' on free trade agreement with New Zealand
4Airbus production plans expose strategy rift with engine makers
5Dollar rises but still set for biggest weekly loss since May

HOT NEWS